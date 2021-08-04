Vaccinations have been the subject of much discussion on social media, in newspapers and on radio and television. We are urged every day to get the COVID vaccine.
During my lifetime, I have had numerous vaccinations, to include polio, smallpox, black plague, yellow fever, flu and many more that I don’t recall. Some I took because I was in the military; they were mandatory because you never knew where you might be deployed.
Since I left the military, I have had the shingles vaccination, pneumonia shot, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine. You will notice I did not mention measles, chickenpox, mumps or scarlet fever. When growing up, these were normal childhood illnesses that guaranteed you would miss a minimum of two weeks of school and had to take horrible-tasting medicine.
This is no longer the case as vaccines have been developed to prevent these childhood illnesses, and most children are vaccinated, or herd immunity exists. Polio and smallpox have just about been eradicated around the world due to vaccines.
Turning to the topic of the day, COVID vaccinations, not so long ago people were clamoring to get the vaccine. Daily you would read articles about why are we administrating vaccines based on age? Why can’t I move to the head of the line?
This was occurring as the death totals across the nation were reported on a daily basis and people were frightened. Masks were mandated for everyone, people were advised to stay at home; schools were not teaching face to face; and many businesses were closed down.
We are still suffering the effects of those closures in higher prices for almost everything and many disruptions in our supply chain. Just take, for example, chips for new automobiles. Have you looked at the auto dealers’ lots lately? They are almost empty of new cars. Washing machines, dryers, furniture, lumber ... the list goes on of shortages that exist across numerous sectors of our economy.
So the question is, why has the number of people getting the vaccine plateaued? Do they believe that because they escaped the first round of COVID they don’t have to worry? Or is it because they are anti-vaxxers? Or the vaccine is still in the experimental stage? Or "I just don’t have the time"?
I have heard people say, "It is my choice and I choose not to get vaccinated." I agree you have a choice, and only you can make that determination You notice I did not mention money, and this is because the vaccine is at no cost. Yes, eventually our taxes will pay for the cost, but it is not an obvious deterrent to getting the vaccine.
One no longer has to make appointments to receive the vaccine. You can walk into almost any drugstore or supermarket pharmacy and immediately get the first dose of the vaccine and come back two or three weeks later and get the second shot. Hospitals and some doctor’s offices also have the shots available.
I would like to see COVID get to herd immunity in the U.S. like polio, smallpox, measles, and chickenpox. It is your choice.
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Kearsarge (Conway).
