I was surprised to learn that my recent column on the squelched attempt by state reps to put forth a bill to repeal the appalling ultrasound mandate caused quite a kerfuffle in Concord. Rep. David Meuse from Portsmouth tweeted a link to the column, and rabid Republicans were up in arms! No doubt the Speaker of the House, Sherm the Squelcher, has gotten wind of it by now.
Meanwhile, in the damage control department, HB 1609 proposing to amend the Fetal Life Protection Act by removing the ultrasound requirement was rushed through committee by level-headed Republicans and endorsed by Gov. Sununu. You can bet I’ll be keeping the heat turned up on this. And now on to more “girl news...”
This past week The Washington Post ran a column by Josh Rogin titled, “House Republicans aim sanctions at Putin, his family and his mistress.” Does anyone else find this as disturbing as I do? Not “sanctions.” Not “Putin.” Not even “House Republicans.” While all those terms are admittedly disturbing, it’s the word “mistress,” that truly rankles, rearing its ugly head from some vague past era and connoting not a multi-dimensional woman but a dehumanized version.
Rogin would have done well to read Emily Peck’s Huffington Post piece, “Mistress Is a Sexist Word. Stop Using It. The End.” That a Washington Post writer would be so tone deaf is troubling. That’s more Mitch McConnell territory who said this week, “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, mistresses are voting in just as high a percentage as women.” Or something to that effect.
In this, the era of extreme “wokeness,” how has the word mistress (much less spinster, housewife, slut, the “b” word and other such derogatory terms) eluded correction and expulsion from our societal lexicon? So much of the language describing women is defamatory and designed to be sexually derisive. It’s the language of “slut-shaming.”
Mistress is a word that casts a woman as brazen, amoral and akin to some kind of “hussy,” another of the innumerable ridiculous terms with no male counterpart. I cannot think of a term for men that is so singularly focused and that imposes such character limitations. “Mistresses” aren’t women, so much as cardboard cutouts stripped of all dimension. The word remands these women to their own subset of the shamed, set amidst the “tsk, tsks” and the looks of scorn.
“Mistress” marginalizes as it implies that the woman’s role is to fulfill the specific needs of her married boyfriend. She is subordinate to him and her value is quantified as it relates to him. While the woman is slut-shamed, the married man is subjected to more of a “wink, wink, boys will be boys” scrutiny.
Emily Peck writes “Back in 2012, Paula Broadwell was called a ‘homewrecker,’ ‘stalker’ and a ‘temptress’ for her extra-marital relationship with four-star general David Petraeus...Broadwell was so bothered by the term that she petitioned the Associated Press to ditch it...And they did, revising their guidance on the term and discouraging its use.” Apparently the Washington Post didn’t get the memo.
Suraya Chemaly of the Women’s Media Center concurs. “Mistress is one of a parcel of terms — slut, spinster — that serve to dehumanize, objectify and subjugate.” Why are the many slut-shaming terms so gender specific when both genders are engaging in the same behaviors?
Speaking of slut-shaming, in the week’s most riveting news, M&M’s got a reboot. Actually, it was a de-boot. Green has been stripped of her go-go boots. Did donning the boots turn her into some sort of temptress? A vixen poised to snare some inconveniently married yet horny billionaire?
Green, now clad in plain white sneakers, is no longer a threat, and Brown had the stilettos sawed off her now sensible shoes. It’s all been sexually frustrating for Tucker Carlson who is no longer aroused by M&M’s. (Don’t blame me! He said as much!)
The stunning decision by Mars Wrigley has stirred no shortage of controversy, as transformations of this degree of import are wont to do. There are a plethora of opinions, none of which seem to have embraced the blandness. My favorite is Ej Dickson’s hilarious Rolling Stone piece, “Let the Green M&M Be a Nasty Little Slut.”
If Mars Wrigley has decided its M&M’s need to be more gender-neutral, I’d think the Washington Post might want to follow suit and fast forward to the twenty first century.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
