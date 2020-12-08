When all evidence points to something else, perhaps it’s time to stop clinging to a fabricated alternate reality and accept things as they are. Incredulously, playing out in living color, President Donald Trump has been creating and existing in a fantasy world he’s populating with the gullible, the ignorant and the obsequious.
Concurrently, another, more local personality seems to have taken a chapter or two from the Trump playbook.
This past week, Christina Fay of Great Dane-hoarding notoriety lost her appeal to overturn her conviction on 17 animal cruelty charges in a unanimous decision by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
According to Fay, “There are so many untruths out there, I was vilified and convicted within moments of when this story broke.”
The fake news media strikes again! Take it from me, a fellow dog hoarder — be it my five or her 84, once you have more than two, it’s all the same.
Fay insists she was a high-end breeder set on improving the bloodline. She said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes, and she’d been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.
I declare myself to be the primary U.S. (or anywhere else) collector of wayward coonhounds and have been “acquiring” them since 2001 — although I’m not breeding them as they are missing some requisite equipment.
Fay considered her dogs to be works of art and testified, “To me, they are van Goghs and Rembrandts.” Ah yes! Mine are more like Stallones and Jim Carreys.
Officers involved in the raid of Fay’s Wolfeboro mansion in June of 2017 called it one of the “worst crime scenes” they’d ever seen (I don’t want to call Wolfeboro sleepy, but ...). The dogs were covered in their own waste, and an overwhelming stench emanated from urine-soaked floors. Works of art covered in feces and urine? I’m not sure van Gogh or Rembrandt employed such “free-form” techniques.
Fay stated, “I sure did want to share the incredible beauty and treasure that I have,” reinforcing the adage, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” After the removal of the filthy dogs, many of whom needed immediate medical attention, health officials posted the home unfit for human occupation.
The diabolical Humane Society of the United States assisted the Wolfeboro Police Department in conducting its search warrant. Accusing the non-profit of improperly trying to profit from her case, Fay alleges HSUS published photos on Facebook in a fundraising appeal.
A 2018 lower court ruling was issued after a high-profile, two-week criminal trial, with jurors rendering in a matter of hours a guilty verdict on all counts.
The appeal was heard in February, and last week the verdict was upheld by New Hampshire’s highest court. Thus concludes New Hampshire’s own special version of 101 Dalmatians with Cruella de Vil definitively chastened. Or not.
Fay has turned her boundless energies and financial resources toward pursuing a $35 million civil suit against The Humane Society of the United States and the town of Wolfeboro. Fay’s Rudy Giuliani is D.C. personal injury attorney Paul Zukerberg. According to the Daily Sun, their platform is that “Fay’s rights to due process and equal protection were violated; the defendants were involved in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy; and under common law committed theft, slander and caused her emotional harm.” Wow!
In what seems a hastily written and woefully unedited 24-page legal complaint, Zukerberg writes that HSUS has a pattern of “forming conspiracies for the purpose of raiding citizens’ homes ... falsely claiming that animals are being abused, confiscating the owners’ dogs ... and of disposing the animals as they see fit. HSUS then uses social and print media, seminars, lectures, pamphlets and other venues to ... promote their ideology and to raise money to perpetrate their organization.”
Paul, if you’re planning to employ (Trump’s election-fraud-testifying) star witness Melissa Carone, demand for her testimony has skyrocketed, so you’ll need to act with expediency. And here’s an idea perhaps you haven’t thought of. Blame it all on China!
Like Trump, Christina Fay is the gift that keeps on giving. I’m anticipating a 46-minute Facebook rant any day now.
Christina, the silver lining in all this is that you’re not too late to queue up for a presidential pardon. Rumor has it that a 2024 campaign contribution will likely get you bumped right to the front of the line.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
