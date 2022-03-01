Over the past couple of years I've sent a few missives to Gov. Chris Sununu, none of which has been answered. Doesn't he have "people" for this? Obviously my letters were never received. He did send me a birthday card in 2020, but he forgot in 2021. While I'm over it now, it was a rough couple of months. My therapist assures me I wasn't responsible and I don't have control over the actions — or inactions — of the governor. Hopefully my bubble won't be burst again this year.
Rather than relying on the postal service — or my email server — I thought I might have better luck publishing this week's letter:
Dear Chris,
Because you and I are pen pals, albeit one-way pen pals, I wanted to send you my congratulations on two laudable actions. Saturday's executive order banning sales of Russian alcohol in state liquor stores was proactive and an impressive stance against an authoritarian regime. (Might I suggest an executive order dissolving the current executive council?)
The order is more a signal of solidarity with Ukraine than a sanction with teeth as not that much Russian-produced Vodka finds its way to U.S. shelves. Still, it was encouraging, especially in the wake of Trump's CPAC rant on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president.” (When will they be arriving with the straitjacket?)
Chris, I've got a brilliant idea. In addition to pulling Russian spirits, you could capitalize on the very thing that brought America to its knees a couple of years ago. Orchestrate imposing a world-wide toilet paper embargo on Russia. That would wipe the smirk off Putin's face.
Your second commendable action may have gone under the radar, so I'll gladly broadcast it. Thursday you signed a bill allowing dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants if restaurant owners so choose. And what owner wouldn't? This popular bipartisan bill is evidence of what I've long believed — dogs are the great unifiers.
While I applaud the bill in principle, I'm a little skeptical of its restrictions. Dogs have to stay on the ground and they cannot use the restaurant's dishes, neither of which is going to fly with my coonhound Daisy. And staff cannot pet or play with the pups. (Yeah, right!)
I also commend you trying to right the grievous wrong of having signed into law a budget rife with non-budget extremist agenda items such as severe limitations to abortion access. You've been vocal in your support of HB 1609 that goes far to rectify this issue. HB 1609 retains the 24-week limit, but provides exceptions for rape and incest, fetal anomalies and the health/life of the mother. It also removes the inane and inhumane ultrasound requirement.
I was interested in Rep. Stephen Woodcock's wrap-up of last week's voting by the Carroll County delegation. Of particular note was the vote on HB 1609. Self-proclaimed "pro-choice" Karen Umberger cast an overtly anti-choice vote. Apparently Karen is pro-choice when it behooves her to be so, but she can flip when her committee assignments, and God forbid her leadership positions, might be threatened by the party wing nuts.
Chris, I'm delighted to report you've not recently been to Orlando, host last week to a different kind of theme park — a warped Disney-esque exhibition of lunacy. One end of town featured CPAC, that real life Space Mountain Bill Maher so accurately described as "a Woodstock of the mentally impaired." Across town was the inconceivably more brain-dead white supremacist AFPAC. A couple of congressional notables attended both.
Certainly there have been missteps, Chris, many of which may have been to appease the deranged base, or as NYT conservative columnist Bret Stephens calls it, "the monkey show." But with this preemptive position on Putin's aggression, you're positioned to ascend within the sane and hopefully increasing Republican ranks. The real badge of honor would be censorship by the Carroll County Republicans. That's how you can be certain you've done something right.
Chris, hard as it might be to believe, I've voted Republican in the past. For instance, I once voted for Jeb Bradley. I won't be making that mistake twice. And while you and I have disagreed over several issues, I'm a glass half full kind of gal. In other words, there's hope that you might yet earn my coveted vote.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
