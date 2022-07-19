"Instead of spending $20 more than last year on your Independence Day hot dogs, lay off the calories and grab a few more rounds for your AK-47." Would it surprise you to learn that this stunningly obtuse tweet, issued amidst a uniquely American mass shooting epidemic, was authored by N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne? That's correct. House majority leader.

After widespread outrage among....well, people with brains, Osborne dug in. In a NH Journal podcast he said, "I have no trouble doubling and tripling down on the Second Amendment all day long. That is going to do nothing but good for Republicans." We'll see come November.

