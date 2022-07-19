"Instead of spending $20 more than last year on your Independence Day hot dogs, lay off the calories and grab a few more rounds for your AK-47." Would it surprise you to learn that this stunningly obtuse tweet, issued amidst a uniquely American mass shooting epidemic, was authored by N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne? That's correct. House majority leader.
After widespread outrage among....well, people with brains, Osborne dug in. In a NH Journal podcast he said, "I have no trouble doubling and tripling down on the Second Amendment all day long. That is going to do nothing but good for Republicans." We'll see come November.
Last week, after ducking the matter since July 4, Chris Sununu at long last commented, calling the tweet "horribly insensitive." Ya think?
This past week Osborne asserted there would be no further curtailing of abortion rights in the state. He claimed reproductive choice is the will of the people of New Hampshire, and as an elected official his job is to listen to and represent the people.
Don't be easily swayed. Osborne is a Free Stater, and as such his mission is embedding himself in state government with the ultimate goal of seceding from the United States. I'm pretty sure secession is contradictory to the will of the people of New Hampshire. I'm also pretty sure it's treasonous and a violation of his oath of office, but what do I know?
Call me jaded, but I wouldn't trust the majority leader any farther than I could throw him — and I recently had rotator cuff surgery, so it wouldn't be far. I won't take Osborne at his word about abortion until he does everything in his power to have women's reproductive rights enshrined in the state Constitution.
As for secession, let's head south and check in with our compadres in Texas, aka N.H. legislature south. The Texas Republican Party has endorsed a platform that reads in part, “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto.” It wants the secession referendum “in the 2023 general election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.” Although I'm not sure there'd be much contention from elsewhere, I still say "Wow!"
In an essay for the Washington Post, Dana Milbank examines the appalling specifics of the secession platform, calling it "a paradise for Christian nationalists." He wrote "protections would have to be negotiated for parts of Texas that wish to remain on Team Normal." While Free Staters might not identify as Christian nationalists, their aim is analogous — the dismantling of democracy. Fortunately, save for the wingnuts in the State House, the bulk of New Hampshire's citizenry plays for Team Normal. Vote to keep it that way.
This past week Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for a federal order protecting the life of a pregnant woman in the face of a life-threatening emergency. Apparently women are an expendable resource. And last month Texas Republicans voted that federal laws it dislikes “should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified.”
Does this have a familiar ring to it? In the wake of the Uvalde shootings, the Biden administration signed bipartisan gun safety legislation because, after all, who would oppose gun safety? Answer: the New Hampshire Legislature. In anticipation of such a measure, a bill was passed earlier this year by Republican legislators barring New Hampshire from enforcing federal gun limitations. It was quickly dusted off and signed by the governor, who somehow didn't consider this to be "horribly insensitive."
“If Congress decides to send some of their fruity ideas up here, we’ll be prepared to say, ‘No thank you very much. Keep those in Washington where they belong.’” Guess who? Yes indeed, our cuddly House majority leader. Oh dear, I keep forgetting he's no longer my House majority leader, but I haven't yet learned who that is and...well, it's hard to let go when the Free Staters and I have become so cozy.
I've suggested previously that Free Staters alter their game plan and reassemble in a state with a more temperate climate that's home to so many of a compatible mindset. A state where Sen. Ted Cruz would always have their backs....unless there's a power outage — in which case, during his absence would one of you be so kind as to care for his dog?
