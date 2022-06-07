My dad and I used to celebrate, usually via telephone, our very favorite day, which was June’s much anticipated summer solstice, i.e., the longest day of the year. was a triumph of sorts — hard-earned proof that we’d survived, nay conquered, the pummeling from another unforgiving northeast winter.
Our second favorite day, affirmation that we were the two greatest optimists on the planet, was Dec. 21. Although the very beginning of the deep freeze, the winter solstice and the promise of longer days were for us the harbinger of once again emerging victorious.
Certainly one of the best things about June in the mountains is that it’s the beginning of the end of the black fly proliferation and the restoration of the back of my neck which, at the moment, feels like a diorama of the White Mountains and looks like the red planet.
This year, for me, with June comes change. Later this month, I’ll be shifting my domicile a few miles to the east. thus bidding adieu to the state that’s been my home for the past 23 years. The move comes not without a degree of internal conflict as I absolutely adore and appreciate New Hampshire beyond any place I’ve ever lived.
Arriving as I did 23 years and a lifetime ago from Massachusetts, a state with which I was more culturally and politically aligned, I was a tentative transplant. Indeed, it was a bit of a rocky start. Let me say that a major cultural transition to Jackson is not for the faint of heart, or rather it wasn’t in 1999. I do believe the climate has changed, and I’m not just talking global warming. I was at the forefront of a wave that since has accelerated to a point that, sadly, those with historic ties to the land have become an endangered species. Some of these I could have done without as they made my life a living hell, but most were genuine and welcoming and some of the finest people I’ve known.
My husband and I are building a house. More accurately, he’s building. I’m supervising. It’s the Pine Tree State, although our land couldn’t be more granite-infused. And the state animal is a moose. I’m a huge fan of both. Not so much of the Maine state motto, “Dirigo,” to which I ask, WTF? I’ve lived in other states with similarly forgettable mottos. Is it any wonder there’s tremendous appeal in “Live Free or Die?” I don’t care what it means. It’s in English.
The good news for some is that I’ll be Maine’s problem now. I’m going to have an entirely new set of political adversaries. First and foremost is the appalling and profoundly numb Paul LePage, who’s preparing to step out from behind the bar at Boothbay Harbor’s McSeagull’s (I saw him there!) to take another run for the governorship.
LePage’s gubernatorial tenure ended not in defeat but in expiration of his term limit. In a Trumpian attempted comeback, he’s challenging Janet Mills in “The Thrilla in Augusta.” LePage is of the ilk I find especially distasteful: intolerant, judgmental, stubborn and dumb. He’s proven prone to tantrums and vetoes at the expense of prudent consideration of the best course for Maine and its citizenry. Oh, and he’s also a climate denier. Did I mention dumb?
Thank goodness my household will be able to contribute at least two votes against LePage. Of course, we humans are no match for the bevy of southern-bred coonhounds in our household who, due to limited frontal lobe mass are in lockstep on certain issues with Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Still, their voting patterns can be wildly erratic and as such defy labeling. (To whoever turned me in to the N.H. attorney general’s office for voter fraud, hence contributing material for an entire column, I’ll advise that while it was indeed funny once, know when to take a bow.)
My new Republican senator, Susan Collins, is not on November’s ballot. She’s held my attention for her seemingly reasonable approach to several issues, and especially for her pro-choice stance. although, like Gov. Chris Sununu, in this she has failed spectacularly. The leaked Supreme Court document sealed her misplaced trust and poor judgment.
Still, I’m awaiting the introduction of the abortion bill to codify Roe she’s been drafting, nearly complete. I’m holding my breath, and holding out hope. Again, the eternal optimist.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
