Last week, I read in this paper that Eversource is planning to trim trees in 135 New Hampshire communities to the tune of $35 million. They will reportedly be “partnering with communities ... to conduct annual vegetation management work that protects customers from tree-related outages.” Well, suck on this, partner. A good four years ago you — or possibly the town of Conway — flagged a diseased tree in front of my house. Thus began the eternal wait. Fortunately, I’m a patient woman.
When finally the Asplundh crew appeared on our road, they couldn’t be bothered to turn the friggin’ corner. They pulled out of the neighborhood before I even knew what was happening. Talk about arborous interruptus.
That the flagging of the trees was actually completed leads me to believe that this portion of the project was done by the town of Conway whom I’ve always found to be “unflaggingly” responsive to my requests as I imagine they are to those of Eversource. Per my experience, quite the opposite is true of Eversource. They are unflaggingly unresponsive. Trying to make contact with a real person in a position of any sort of authority is an exercise in futility.
I thought I’d found an inside track when my “connected” husband, an electrician, came home with a name and a phone number. Not only did this supposed contact not answer his phone, he didn’t return the umpteen voicemails I deposited into the abyss, aka his voice mailbox.
There is, however, one area of Eversource that’s an absolute model of efficiency, and that’s their billing department. This department has no trouble turning that corner.
Although hardly as significant as my Eversource experience, in other news this week Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as our newest Supreme Court justice. I, of course, am beyond giddy, and I daresay I have a most brilliant idea. Might I suggest that the town of Jackson rename itself yet again?
I’m pretty sure Jackson won’t be changing its name to Baxter any time soon. Monday I got an email from state Rep. Tim Baxter about whom I knew little, urging me to help him “take America back.” How I wish I still wallowed in ignorance. In the email, Timmy brandishes phrases like RINO and election integrity, and calls Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi radical socialists, leading me to presume his grasp of reality — and the English language — could use tethering. Timmy’s website identifies his “quest to put America First and China Last,” and he credits Trump with “rekindling the flame of liberty.”
Tim would appreciate my assistance in the form of a monetary donation so as to “reclaim Congress from the Radical Left and weak Do-Nothing Republicans.” Baxter is hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November, and a glimpse at his website was enough to ensure my participation at the polls. He proclaims that “Congress needs more strong Republicans like Jim Jordan & Rand Paul and fewer spineless politicians like Mitt Romney & Liz Cheney.”
Perhaps Baxter’s claim to fame in the State House is the tenacious fight he led against vaccine passports and the legislation he sponsored against them. No matter that vaccine passports hadn’t been entertained in New Hampshire. That trivial detail didn’t stop him from diving head first into the brouhaha. Had there been a brouhaha.
Email has not been the only mail of interest this week. Snail mail has been equally enlightening. On the apocalyptic front, there’s a postcard appearing in mailboxes in the valley with the heading, “The True Story of Qanon,” and it’s obviously just that. Penned by “a child victim of the Cabal” the nameless writer brings to light that “they,” presumably the Cabal, orchestrated among other things, 9/11, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. This former child victim should know as he/she was implanted with a mind-reading device. Based on the prophetic nature of this communiqué, I’m recommending that you expedite completion of your bucket lists as the world will be ending on Good Friday, i.e. in two days.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway.
