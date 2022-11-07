Whew — the election is finally over, and by this morning we should know whether or not democracy has been retrieved from the brink. Notwithstanding the results, I imagine about half of us believe it has and half believe otherwise. What might be less evident is who the winners and losers are since the many disinformation devotees on the ballot were a tad casual about any commitment to accepting election results.
I, for one, am glad the whole thing is finally done as it has been an exceptionally arduous season. Not to mention expensive. I don’t recall ever before having seen the proliferation of political ads plastered on page after page after page of this publication. Money well spent? I think not, and one reason I very rarely make political contributions.
Particularly disheartening has been the mudslinging and outright personal attacks as neighbors have pitted themselves against neighbors and gone for the jugular in ads and letters to the editor. This behavior speaks to character and is just plain gross. Is the high road really that elusive? What about constructive discourse?
There were two candidates of note on my Brownfield, Maine, ballot, both of whom committed to the Maine Clean Election Act and to my knowledge did not run negative campaigns. Nate Burnett was running as a Democrat for state congress, and Republican state senator Rick Bennett was up for re-election. Both got my vote.
Bennett advertised his candidacy in this publication, and rather than attacking his opponent and the current democratic administration he ran on his record of effective bipartisan leadership and an agenda tailored to the communities he represents. What a novel idea.
Confirming my conviction for the desperate need for election finance reform was the reckless gambling of our fragile republic by Democrats who spent $19 million in eight states to promote extremist Republicans in the primaries, believing them unable to win their general elections. This dubiously ethical, frankly, dumb idea should have been quashed from the get-go. Of course, no one in his or her right mind would believe anyone embracing insane conspiracy theories would stand a shot at elected office. Democrats need to immediately abandon the notion that we live in sane times.
A look at what’s been happening since 2016 and the momentum of the election denial movement ought to have proven enlightening. Consider these Democrats’ “gift” to New Hampshire, Don “I’m not switching horses, baby” Bolduc.
Last Monday, he won his namesake’s endorsement, i.e., the Mar-a-Lago seal of approval. Today we learn if the state is to be saddled with him for the next six years.
In an effort to escape the political landscape I spent the last two weeks writing about cats. Who knew I was setting a trend? Cats seem to have taken center stage — at least in New Hampshire politics.
Not one to be left at the starting gate, yesterday’s equestrian candidate (possibly today’s senator-elect) employed an unhinged, far right talking point. Just when we think conspiracy theories can’t get any crazier, we learn that indeed they can.
One of the more recent and more ridiculous narratives promotes the idea that schools are accommodating kids who think they’re cats by providing them litter boxes, and Bolduc has signed on. This cockamamie trope is a thinly veiled attack on transgender kids.
According to CNN, Bolduc “is one of the latest conservative politicians to repeat the hearsay that schools are providing litter boxes for students who identify as anthropomorphic cats, or ‘furries.’” He’s late to the game, but his enthusiasm is contagious.
Last week, Bolduc was recorded stating, “We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms. They lick themselves ... when they don’t like something, they hiss — people walk down the hallway and jump out ... they’re putting litter boxes, right? ... they let children lick themselves and then touch everything. And they’re starting to lick each other.”
While Bolduc intimated there were several such accommodating New Hampshire institutions, he called out one in particular, and I think it’s fair to surmise that administration and staff at Derry’s Pinkerton Academy to a person cast votes for Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc doubled down. “I wish I was making it up.” Ummm ... Don, you are. “I honestly wish it was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit.” Don, I predict it will be.
It’s apparent that Bolduc has a tough time identifying fact from fiction. Perhaps he’s an aficionado of “Cats” the musical, which would explain his confusion. “Cats,” based on a T.S. Eliot book of poetry about cats and in particular “jellicle cats,” is fiction. If you follow my column you know that my barn cats, Thelma, Louise and Brad Pitt, are adopted from shelters. As such Brad was divested of his jellicles.
(0) comments
