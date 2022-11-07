Whew — the election is finally over, and by this morning we should know whether or not democracy has been retrieved from the brink. Notwithstanding the results, I imagine about half of us believe it has and half believe otherwise. What might be less evident is who the winners and losers are since the many disinformation devotees on the ballot were a tad casual about any commitment to accepting election results.

I, for one, am glad the whole thing is finally done as it has been an exceptionally arduous season. Not to mention expensive. I don’t recall ever before having seen the proliferation of political ads plastered on page after page after page of this publication. Money well spent? I think not, and one reason I very rarely make political contributions.

