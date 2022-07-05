I’ve been immersed in one of the worst experiences known to humankind and that is moving, i.e., changing one’s domicile and relocating all belongings. I’m no stranger to moving. This is my 14th move post college. I moved several times in college as well, but those consisted primarily of packing up clothing, some books and a stereo.
As an adult, with each successive move comes the burden of accumulation. I’ve amassed a lifetime of “stuff,” much of which I no longer want. If I was younger and savvier I’d have set up shop on Facebook Marketplace and divested myself of a considerable amount, thus lightening my load. Instead I packed it all and schlepped it over to Brownfield, Maine, where I don’t yet have a house and will be dwelling for several months in a guest apartment.
I’m an organized person. I like order and I like cleanliness. These are not easy things to maintain on a good day with a house full of dogs and a contractor husband. Still, I do surprisingly well. (OK, I’m a slave to my perfectionism!) Moving, however, pays no mind to perfectionism. What begins as an organized array of bubble wrap, sharpies and labels yielding carefully packed and neatly stacked boxes, ultimately devolves into flinging things out windows with pitchforks and shovels in a mad effort to meet a contractual deadline.
I’m also no stranger to hobbling myself by adding any number of complicating factors to these moves. Still, I do believe I’ve outdone myself this time. Moving out of a space that’s perfectly suited and into one requiring alterations is one thing. Moving out of a 2,800-square-foot home with a barn stuffed to the brim and into an 835-squarefoot apartment is quite another, especially when I’m sharing it with a not diminutive man and four not-diminutive dogs.
Thankfully, I have a screened porch to add to the square footage during the warmer months. Except that I can’t utilize it because, well, there are no screens. This apartment is situated in the midst of a rocky, sandy expanse with nary a blade of grass, and the blustery hilltop location has me wondering if I’m reliving the dust bowl of my mother’s childhood.
Still, having been buried in this mire for the better part of three weeks has had its advantages. I haven’t had time to access much news, nor to give my full attention to the atrocity perpetuated upon American women with the decimation of Roe v. Wade. I’ve emerged in the wake of “Extreme Court” rulings that are just plain dangerous, threatening not only the nation’s international reputation, but the health and safety of its citizenry.
Samuel Alito authored the Dobbs opinion (I’m confused. Does he have a uterus?) And “handmaid” Amy Coney Barrett, another religious wacko with designs on shoving her beliefs down everyone else’s throats, is busy unifying church and state in this trampling of stare decisis. How is it that Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, misogynists credibly accused of assault and/or sexual misconduct, even get to weigh in on this or any women’s issue?
As for Thomas, I have one pressing question. Does the most prominent white supremacist in our country know he’s Black? The jurist reminds me of Dave Chappelle’s uproarious character, Clayton Bigsby, the blind, Black white supremacist. (If you haven’t seen this, do yourself a favor and Google it!) Bigsby is billed as “the world’s only Black white supremacist.” Shove over, Clayton. You’ve got company!
Clarence Thomas is purportedly sighted, although this is a matter up for debate as whatever vision he has is unfathomably short, and he seems unable to discern glaringly clear conflicts of interest. Has this real life Clayton Bigsby looked in the mirror?
No comedian, Thomas is far more sinister than the fictional Bigsby as his court opinions have actual consequences. The decision he rendered to overturn Roe after years of nocturnal emissions over such a prospect isn’t only misogynistic — it’s racist. It will disproportionately affect women and girls of color. But as Thomas has said, “I’m in no way, shape or form involved in any niggerdom.” Or was that Bigsby? No matter. The intent is the same.
Who among us didn’t realize during his confirmation hearing that Clarence Thomas with his pubescent fixations and predilection for pornography was hardly the most qualified candidate for an appointment of such magnitude?
My personal “great replacement theory” involves restoring America by impeaching Thomas, followed by Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett, all on perjury under oath to Congress.
Jonna Carter writes from Brownfield. She’s Maine’s problem now.
