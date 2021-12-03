Cannabis has been demonstrated to be of therapeutic value for a number of medical conditions such as pain, PTSD and others.
The Therapeutic Cannabis Program, administered by the NH Department of Health and Human Services, (DHHS) has been operational for more than five years. The therapeutic cannabis statute creates an exemption in N.H. state law from criminal penalties for the possession of cannabis by qualifying patients and caregivers.
A designated caregiver can purchase and handle cannabis for a patient who may be too ill, disabled or elderly to travel to purchase and handle cannabis. To enroll in the program, patients must be certified by their medical provider as having a qualifying medical condition established in law. The provider does not prescribe cannabis (they can not do so since it is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance), but they certify that the patient has a qualifying condition. Any physician, APRN, or PA who is licensed in New Hampshire and has a DEA license can certify a patient. Some providers choose not to certify patients.
Once approved, patients and caregivers are issued a Registry ID Card which allows them to access one of seven Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) dispensary locations in N.H. where they are counseled regarding the most appropriate strains and routes of administration. Cannabis products available from the ATCs are tested for potency and contaminants to ensure quality and are labelled with the testing results.
As of 2020, there were 10,688 qualifying patients, the majority ages 50s and 60s. Only 10 minors have been certified. Minors require certification by two providers, one of whom is a pediatrician, and the parent or guardian must serve as a caregiver.
When I started in the N.H. House in 2017, I was troubled that the legislature was making decisions about qualifying conditions without any independent medical guidance.
In 2018, I collaborated with a public health advocacy group to co-sponsor a bill creating the Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board (TCMOB) which is responsible for the oversight of the clinical, quality and public-health related matters of therapeutic cannabis in New Hampshire. TCMOB is composed of the medical director of DHHS, a patient representative, an ATC clinical representative, and 10 medical providers representing different specialties. I was appointed by the DHHS commissioner representing orthopedics and serve as the chair of TCMOB and as the legislative liaison.
TCMOB advises the legislature and DHHS, reviewing medical and scientific evidence pertaining to proposed qualifying conditions and other changes to the program which have medical implications. Both the House and the Senate have been pleased with our work and have deferred to our judgment.
Cannabis is still federally illegal, so there is a paucity of existing research from the US. Given the limited scientific data, TCMOB takes into account both the literature and anecdotal testimony from public hearings to make decisions about qualifying conditions.
One of the strengths of TCMOB is the diversity of viewpoints. Our board members range from very cautious physicians who initially opposed therapeutic cannabis to providers who are very supportive of its use. Chairing this group is like herding cats. I lead them through robust disagreements to compromise and eventually to consensus on our recommendations as a split recommendation will not be useful to the legislature.
TCMOB has developed educational materials for medical providers about therapeutic cannabis and best practices for managing patients. We developed educational materials for providers and patients about the specific risks of using therapeutic cannabis in pregnancy, breastfeeding and in adolescence. TCMOB has reviewed the educational materials used by the ATCs and the product laboratory testing program.
The Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board will be holding a listening session regarding the Therapeutic Cannabis Program to hear from patients, caregivers, medical providers and interested members of the public regarding the functions and operations of the Therapeutic Cannabis Program so that TCMOB can better provide oversight of the medical and public health aspects of the program.
The listening session will be held Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Department of Health and Human Services, 29 Hazen Drive, Concord. There will also be a remote option via Zoom using the following link: https://nh-dhhs.zoom.us/j/96980675388?pwd=OE0rd2gvLzBZMzFUL2laQlZleWFHZz09. Public input will also be accepted through Dec. 2 via email at dhhs.mobtcp@dhhs.nh.gov or by regular mail sent to NH DHHS, Therapeutic Cannabis Program, 29 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
You can find more information about the Therapeutic Cannabis Program, TCMOB, and this listening session by visiting the program’s website at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp/index.htm.
