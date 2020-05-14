There have been several letters about the Carroll County budget. I write this column not to rehash the issues but to use the letters to demonstrate a pattern of disinformation by state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro).
Ten months ago, I wrote a column about the use of disinformation to advance a political agenda. I began that column by pointing out that Cordelli had misrepresented what was said by another person in a letter to the Sun, completely changing the meaning. In his recent letters concerning the 2020 budget, he is at it again.
On March 19, Cordelli made a motion to revert back to the 2019 budget. The motion passed with all of the Republicans and Rep. Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway) voting yes. On March 24, Kanzler moved reconsideration of that vote and then spoke to his motion.
Cordelli’s letter of March 28 said Kanzler commented that “he was not very good at math and did not realize it could result in a tax increase of possibly $400 per household.” That is the opposite of what Kanzler said. He stated: “When calculating what the tax increase would be ... I was significantly off. I actually had a conversation with the press wherein I told him I was concerned about the $400 raise and I know now after reassessing the math and doing it correctly it would be far from that. For the average household, it would be somewhere in the $20-$30 range.”
Cordelli demonstrates a pattern of misquoting people in order to falsely bolster his claims. He proceeded in his letter to use a false equivalence when he compared the 2020 budget with 2019 actual spending.
A budget is a best estimate of what is expected to be spent. As County Treasurer Joe Costello pointed out in his April 3 letter, the 2019 budget was $33.2 million, but the total expenditures came in under budget at $30,719,049 thanks to the department heads, fiscal department and county commissioners.
Given that we have come in under budget, comparing the amount spent in the past year to that budgeted for this year is a false equivalence. As Costello pointed out, it's like comparing apples to oranges.
Cordelli used another false equivalence in his April 10 letter. When referring to Rep. Edith DesMarais’ (D-Wolfeboro) statement in a recent letter, “a time of crisis is not the time to cut resources,“ he responded that the concept of cutting spending seems only to apply to citizens and businesses while Carroll County government is not cutting spending, “as if there were no health or economic crisis.”
He fails to notice that Carroll County government is not a business: It is a unit of government, and on both state and the federal levels, government spending has increased in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It would be irresponsible to cut county government spending in the face of the increased needs (dealing with domestic violence and food insecurity) during the pandemic. His comparison of county government to businesses is a false equivalence.
The federal government will be going further into debt with the massive stimulus packages. Carroll County does not have that luxury; we must raise taxes a small amount to cover the needed spending.
Cordelli referred to the suggested budget he had come up with, starting with the 2019 budget and adjusting it. He failed to notice that is precisely the process that the department heads, commissioners and delegation went through from the fall of 2019 through March 2020, until his obstructionist motion to revert back to the 2019 budget on March 19.
I reviewed his suggested budget regarding the departments for which I am responsible. His proposal disregarded several issues, such as the new contract for the House of Corrections and sheriff's staff and an already completed 2020 expenditure of $200,000 spent on a unique inmate with a specific medical need. Perhaps he felt we could just ignore the fact that this charge occurred in the 2020 budget year.
In my previous occupation as a surgeon, part of my job was to keep up on the literature, reading papers with an eye to details. Papers submitted to journals go through peer review, and I served as a reviewer. If I were reviewing a paper that contained false equivalences, clear misstatements of the facts and ignoring other facts, I would reject that paper for publication. I would hope that the voters in 2020 likewise will reject the inaccurate statements and false equivalences given by Cordelli and reject him for office as well.
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Glen) summarized Cordelli’s behavior accurately in her April 17 letter when she called it political grandstanding. Truth matters.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
