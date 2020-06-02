New Hampshire continues to make progress stemming the coronavirus and reopening the state’s economy. This is welcome news after nearly three months of shutdown and the economic toll that has caused.
Late last week, Gov. Chris Sununu issued guidance that allows hotels and other overnight accommodations such as vacation rentals to reopen on a limited basis. Starting June 5, hotels can accept reservations from New Hampshire residents and folks from out of state who have self-attested they have been self-isolating for 14 days in their own states. Hotels with 20 or more rooms can operate at 50 percent capacity, while others can fully operate.
Day camps will be able to open June 22 and overnight camps may open June 28. This is particularly important in the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley, where many camps are located.
Churches and houses of worship also will be able to reopen with capacity limits of 40 percent.
New Hampshire’s beaches on the Seacoast will be open again for active recreation, but not sunbathing yet. Beach parking lots will be open at 50 percent capacity. Additionally, yard sales that people want to have are good to go. All reopening guidelines can be found at covidguidance.nh.gov.
On a local note, many people have contacted me about the status of the Wolfeboro liquor store. Over 500 Liquor Commission employees have been out of work due to the virus, so 15 stores had to be temporarily closed. A majority of those employees have been able to return to work. I have been assured that the store will be reopening June 3. Liquor Commissioner Joseph Mollica has also indicated that the Wolfeboro store is important for the long-term operation of the liquor commission.
Testing for the virus has continued to accelerate. There are 10 locations where anyone regardless of symptoms can get a test. One of those locations is at the Troop E Headquarters in Tamworth. Additionally, six CVS drugstore locations in southern New Hampshire offer drive-through testing. Nearly 85,000 tests have been administered.
Most importantly, current hospitalizations for the virus are under 100 individuals, and the percentage of positive tests remains below five percent. Hopefully these trends continue. That will make it possible to lift the limits on groups of 10 or fewer people to a higher number. If these trends continue, it should also be possible to restore some indoor seating at restaurants.
Hopefully, the unemployment rate has crested. The number of ongoing claims had been as high as 140,000 but has dropped to 90,000, according to the governor, who also said the Unemployment Trust Fund has $240 million available.
However, for many, the toll has been staggering. Gov. Sununu recently announced the Main Street Business Relief Fund. The pre-application process has closed. When guidance on the final application process is released, businesses that filed a preapplication may file a final application. This is the link to file: goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/main-street-relief-fund.
For any business that qualifies for the Main Street Fund, the expectation is that they could receive 10 percent of their anticipated shortfalls. Non-profits and health care services are not eligible, as other funding sources are potentially available. Once the guidance is announced, businesses that filed pre-applications will have approximately a week to submit the final application. The quick turnaround is needed to get funds to struggling businesses as soon as possible.
Continuing efforts are underway for the Legislature to resume operations. It is my hope that both the Senate and House can pass legislation that virtually everyone supports. That includes protections against perfluorochemicals in drinking water, expansion of broadband in rural areas, parity for telehealth services, and ongoing efforts to protect children from abuse and neglect.
The expected budget shortfall could reach $200 million by June 30 when the fiscal year ends. Action will absolutely be critical, and I would expect the governor will call for a special session of the Legislature.
The horrific murder of George Floyd and the justified peaceful protests that have tragically become riots have overtaken the national consciousness. I hope that all of us in our wonderful state can have a full discussion of issues that need a thorough airing without the senseless violence, mayhem and destruction of lives we are witnessing in many areas of our great nation. These discussions may be painful but are vital if we love our country.
Please keep safe and healthy, and if you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact me at (603) 387-2365.
Jeb Bradley is a Republican state senator from Wolfeboro.
