From time immemorial, the Abenaki believed it a sacrilege to climb New England’s highest mountain. One Abenaki name for this wild, dangerous peak was Maji Neowaska, where a demon, or bad spirit, was supposed to dwell on the highest peak.
Today, the 60-acre Mt. Washington State Park on the summit of Mt. Washington is a paved-over, debris-littered, congested disgrace. The state has no idea of how many visitors the summit can handle before overcrowding inflicts serious ecological and climatological damage to the fragile alpine tundra and its flora and fauna. The Division of Parks and Recreation estimates that close to half a million visitors ride, drive, or hike to the summit annually. There are as many as 5,000 visitors on peak summer days.
The summit’s overtaxed waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 5,000 gallons a day, is out of compliance with its permit. The state plans to build a new system with a 7,500 gallon a day capacity because it anticipates — and supports— increased visitor levels that will exacerbate congestion.
In March, the Cog Railway, which has operated since 1869, proposed a new hotel development at 5,800-feet in elevation, a short walk from the summit. On May 20, the state and Cog signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering the Lizzie Project. The Cog agrees to refrain from further development in its right-of-way on state park land in return for the state’s support throughout the Lizzie permitting process. The Cog can move its rolling concession and dining cars to the summit during periods when the Sherman Adams Building, which houses state-run concessions and restrooms, is closed.
In December 2016, the Cog Railway announced plans to open a 35-room hotel and restaurant, the Skyline Lodge, located within the Cog’s right-of-way at the terminus of the rail line. It would operate from May to November. A grassroots group, Keep the Whites Wild secured 20,000 signatures opposing the plan. Numerous established conservation groups joined the opposition. Wayne Presby, president of the Cog, abandoned the idea in 2018; the Lizzie’s Station proposal grew out of secret discussions with the AG and N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation which manages the Mount Washington State Park.
At the March 4, 2022, meeting of the Mt. Washington Commission, an advisory board to the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, Presby announced plans to build a high-elevation hostelry offering “upscale accommodations” near the memorial erected in honor of Lizzie Bourne, a 20-year-old hiker who perished in foul weather in 1855 a short distance from the Tip Top House on the summit. Presby proclaimed that when his project is completed, congestion “is gone.”
His solution is to disperse congestion to despoil a suburb the summit.
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, introduced the Cog’s March 4 presentation and expressed her hope that Lizzie’s Station would increase visitation to the state park.
The Cog proposes to construct two 500-foot-long platforms, supported by trestles, on either side of the existing rail line near the Lizzie Memorial. All Cog riders would debark at Lizzie’s Station where they can hop on a Cog shuttle to the summit or hike to the summit along the current maintenance road after it is upgraded.
“Lizzie’s Station” will consist of 18 Pullman-like cars lining both platforms. Nine cars would provide sleeping quarters for 70 people. Five would serve meals and alcoholic beverages. The remaining cars would house bathrooms and high-end shopping. Lizzie’s Station will require the drilling of a new artesian well, construction of a 16,000-foot-long waste water pipeline to the Cog’s base station, a new transfer switch on the rail line, and the upgrading of a failed fiber optic cable laid in 2007 by the state along the Cog’s maintenance trail. The cost of the Lizzie Station project is estimated at $14 million, and construction would require five years.
Overnight, the Lizzie Station proposal ignited a firestorm of public opposition. Within three weeks, 20,000 people signed a petition opposing further development of the summit region.
The Cog claimed Lizzie’s Station is in keeping with the Mt. Washington Commission’s 1970 Master Plan. This is a fair assessment: an outdated proposal to further exploit the summit is consistent with an obsolete master plan written before issues such as acid rain and global warming were recognized as threats.
There are only 13 square miles of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River, and Mt. Washington is home to the largest and most significant tract. Rare, hardy alpine plants, including Bigelow’s sedge, mountain cranberry, diapensia, and mountain avens, a yellow flower related to the blackberry/raspberry family, have successfully adapted to harsh growing conditions.
The proposed Lizzie Station development bisects the fragile alpine area that provides breeding and rearing grounds for one of New Hampshire’s rarest birds, the American pipit. This slim, migratory songbird about the size of a sparrow is abundant in the Arctic in summer. Mounts Katahdin and Washington are the only locations in the eastern United States where pipits breed. In 2015, New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Wildlife Action Plan listed pipits as a “species of greatest conservation need” due to declining habitat patches threatened by various management issues.
My ornithological companions expressed concern that the Lizzie proposal, by dispersing the congestion from the summit, posed a greater threat to alpine tundra and habitat for American pipits than a hotel at the summit. I suggested we needed to prevent dispersed congestion and reduce summit visitor numbers to levels well below carrying capacity. They nodded.
Following its April meeting, commission member, Howie Wemyss, representing the Auto Road, reiterated his February recommendation for the completion of a comprehensive Environmental Assessment before the commission began to write the new master plan. He wrote: “The purpose of this analysis is to make sure that any future expansion, development or construction of any kind will not harm the environmental health of the summit."
This analysis will likely take several years but will be essential to the future health and success of Mt. Washington and the Mt. Washington partners.
Jamie Sayen is author of the forthcoming “Children of the Northern Forest” about the ecology and land-use history of the largely undeveloped Acadian forests of northern New England, and is a contributor in InDepthNH.
