National School Choice Week is a week away and to celebrate the House Education Committee has a number of hearings this week on the Education Freedom Account program.

Last fall, the program’s funding was challenged by the head of the American Federation of Teachers — N.H. claiming state law earmarks public education money for public education not private programs or schools and sought an injunction to block sending any more Education Trust Fund grants to parents.

