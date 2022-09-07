High on my list of reasons for young families like mine to love the valley are the high-quality early childhood education options available to us. Between them, my two kids attended three preschools — each one a truly exceptional experience. I thank all my kids’ early childhood teachers for the incredible start they provided my kids, setting them up for a lifelong love of learning.

However, I sat down recently with a group of directors representing our local child care centers to discuss their challenges, and it became clear: we’ve also got serious work to do.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.