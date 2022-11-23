The actor Chris Hemsworth announced last week that he’s taking a break from acting to focus on his health. The news came after Hemsworth learned through genetic testing that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene variant, which is associated with increased odds of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. The 39-year-old star of “Thor” has not reported having any symptoms, but he told Vanity Fair that he wanted to focus on mitigating his risk as much as possible.
Should you, like Hemsworth, undergo genetic testing to assess your risk for Alzheimer’s? And if you have the variant, what options are available to prevent or delay the condition? Here’s what to know.
The APOE gene is important for the formation of a protein that helps carry cholesterol through the bloodstream. Nearly 30 years ago, scientists learned that APOE also influences a person’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s.
There are three variants of the gene, each conferring a different risk. People with the APOE2 variant appear to have a decreased risk of Alzheimer’s; the APOE3 variant — the most common type — is “neutral,” meaning it does not increase or decrease risk; and the APOE4 variant raises a person’s risk. Everyone has two versions of the gene, one inherited from their mother and one from their father.
About 25 percent of people carry one APOE4, increasing their chance of developing Alzheimer’s by two or three times. Another 2 to 3 percent of people have two copies of APOE4, as Hemsworth does. This is associated with a roughly 10-fold higher risk. Having APOE4 is also linked to earlier onset of the disease.
If you’re interested in knowing your status, you can ask your doctor or a genetic counselor about getting tested. You can also order a kit directly from 23andMe, which includes APOE4 on its health panel. However, Alzheimer’s experts are divided about whether testing for the gene is helpful.
“I dissuade people from getting the test and getting the information,” said Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. If you have a family history of dementia, you should assume you have an increased risk, he said, “so getting the genetic test is not going to tell you much more.”
Dr. Richard Isaacson, an adjunct associate professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College, disagreed. “The reason that I believe in testing for APOE4 is that some people really want to know more about themselves, and it really democratizes the ability to learn about those risks,” he said.
All the experts interviewed for this article agreed that regardless of your genetic status, it is possible to reduce your overall risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. Studies show healthy habits — exercise, eating well, limiting your alcohol intake, getting enough sleep, not smoking and being socially engaged — are key to fending off neurodegenerative disease.
While the importance of vitamins and healthy fats in your diet is clear, the case for taking supplements for brain health is weak. Dr. Isaacson said that a person’s genes may play a role in whether supplements can be beneficial. For example, research suggests that people with two copies of APOE4 can’t absorb omega-3 fats from their diet as well as people without the genetic variant. Taking an omega-3 supplement may be advantageous for that specific group of people, but likely isn’t helpful for others, he said.
Finally, higher education has consistently been shown to be one of the best ways to lower a person’s risk for dementia. The hypothesis is that education helps people’s brains become more resilient, a concept known as cognitive reserve.
Age is the No. 1 one risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. As we get older, chronic diseases associated with aging — such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes — start to take their toll on the brain as well as the body.
Women are more likely than men to get Alzheimer’s, for multiple possible reasons. Women generally live longer than men, so they might have more time to develop the condition.
If you think you have an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s, either because of your genes or other factors, Dr. Isaacson recommended talking to your doctor sooner rather than later. And regardless of your individual risk, everyone can benefit from incorporating more healthy habits, he said. “It’s almost never too early, in my opinion, to adopt brain-healthy choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.