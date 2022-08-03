Friends and neighbors, I would like to share some of my memories with you on the growth of the Conway Village Fire District.
I am very aware of the efforts the villages have made over the past 65 years to clean up the river and to provide safe drinking water and recreational enjoyment for residents and visitors alike.
With the return of my husband, Ted Hounsell, at the end of World War II, I moved south from Colebrook to my husband’s hometown of Conway. Ted started a plumbing business, and we raised our six children here. Our small company did well over the years as we benefited financially from the growth this area experienced.
Yet, with this growth came a big problem with our community’s sewer and waste-water system (or lack there of). Raw sewerage of both North Conway Village and Conway Village emptied into Pequawket Pond and the Saco River.
I still remember the offensive odors. Mothers were certain to tell the children not to swim in the Saco downstream from the joining of the Swift and the Saco. Nobody ever went in the water at Davis Park. Open pipes discharging raw sewage were visible from all along the riverbank. It is a certainty that if things continued as they were the water at Weston’s Beach would not be safe to swim in today.
In the 1968, after 19 years of unsuccessfully gaining support from the voters of North Conway for a town-wide sewer system, Ted Hounsell, Phil Steele and Carl Thibodeau, Sr., were successful in persuading the voters of Conway Village to construct their own state-of-the-art lagoon sewer plant to serve the village. This system began operation in 1973 and treated the sewage very effectively for over 50 years.
With an EPA permit, the treated sewage was able to discharge at a single point into the Saco River. There were immediate positive and noticeable results. The people of the village undertook a bold and worthwhile endeavor. It wasn’t long before the people in North Conway found themselves in a very difficult situation. Many of their septic systems were found to be inadequate. Some private systems were failing. Commercial activities were negatively impacted. I recall that the gray water from the septic system at the Red Jacket was seeping through the stone wall onto the sidewalk below. North Conway’s situation was disastrous. With diligence and perseverance and leadership from a few citizens of the North Conway Water Precinct, the precinct constructed an award-winning treatment plant.
Many attempts to combine the fire departments under a town-wide department have always failed for one reason or another.
As for the ambulance services, I believe the first such service was begun by Mr. Richard White of Conway Village using his hearse. Conway Village’s ambulance has grown from that first service into a highly skilled first responders’ unit. This is due to the village voters seeing the need and voting to support the service through their village taxes.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Conway Village commissioners are holding an informational meeting regarding dissolving the district. I support dissolving the fire department that the village provides in favor of a town-wide fire department as there are so many areas outside of the precincts that need coverage.
I do not support dissolving the excellent ambulance service provided by the fire district. I want the same level of service that we have now. They have come to my family many times over the years providing more care than just a ride. When I see the ambulance going streaming by my house up the Kanc or down Route 16, I know that whoever they go to will get excellent care.
I do not favor dissolving the water and sewer operations of the district. This area does not appear to be broken. I am certain any future expansion of the two systems can be worked out as it has been in the past.
There are more people like me in the town — too old and too tired to get out to vote but want to be heard. Hope my thoughts will inspire the village voters to attend the upcoming meeting.
Betty Hounsell lives in Conway Village and turns 100 next February.
