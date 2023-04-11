The Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee has long been considered a jewel in our county, providing quality care for seniors. Many of us may become residents in the future and will depend on the facility as we age.

The nursing home is in crisis. The national and statewide nursing shortage has impacted Mountain View, which is seeking to hire 20-25 nurses. This shortage means that the facility needs to bring in agency staff at a significantly higher rate than paid staff. Overtime levels have also risen dramatically. The current financial reports show that if the current overtime and agency staffing levels are maintained throughout the year, the nursing home will be spending roughly $1 million annually to subsidize the nursing shortage.

