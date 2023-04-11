The Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee has long been considered a jewel in our county, providing quality care for seniors. Many of us may become residents in the future and will depend on the facility as we age.
The nursing home is in crisis. The national and statewide nursing shortage has impacted Mountain View, which is seeking to hire 20-25 nurses. This shortage means that the facility needs to bring in agency staff at a significantly higher rate than paid staff. Overtime levels have also risen dramatically. The current financial reports show that if the current overtime and agency staffing levels are maintained throughout the year, the nursing home will be spending roughly $1 million annually to subsidize the nursing shortage.
While a union contract recently provided many nursing positions with $2.50 an hour raises (RNs are not a part of the union), the raise is not going to be enough to fill the large number of vacant slots at the nursing home.
This is despite the claim from a delegation member that these nurses have gotten “astronomical increases” from the union contracts. With the increase, many staffers are still being reimbursed at under their state-wide market value.
The cost of utilizing agency nurses is unsustainable. This was borne out in looking at the final 2022 financial reports. The operating margin for the nursing home was -30 percent, which is the equivalent of a four-alarm fire.
A public nursing home with healthy financials should have a 3-4 percent positive margin, and Mountain View did when we paid our own nurses a competitive wage.
There are also significant concerns about regulatory and compliance issues at the nursing home, which could lead to warnings, fines, and a temporary suspension of the facility’s license. There are unlicensed personnel assigned to train licensed clinical personnel, which is in violation of state and federal law, despite management claims to the contrary. The shortage at the nursing home is reaching a critical junction, as more clinical staff members are leaving or giving their notice.
Who has the responsibility of overseeing the nursing home? The county commissioners oversee the management staff, and the delegation members (who are the current state representatives for Carroll County) are responsible for approving the budget.
To date, there has been an appalling lack of concern from these elected officials about the state of the Mountain View nursing home. Past staff members sounded the alarm, as have citizens who expressed concern about the safety of their loved ones who reside in the facility.
There is a statewide effort, led by libertarians and Free-Staters to reduce government spending for public institutions, and in some cases to dismantle them. One needs only to look at what is happening with our school system and the campaign for freedom vouchers, which is draining our public-school budgets to pay for home-schooling, private and religious schools. Public nursing homes have also become a defunding target for those who believe these should be private institutions.
In Strafford County, a proposal to replace the Riverside Rest Home hit the skids as elected officials wanted to explore privatization, even though a significant amount of money would be paid out of federal funds. The prevailing sentiment was that the nursing home could be built and managed by a private experienced entity.
In Belknap County, the nursing home has been significantly underfunded, with the hope of many of the elected officials that the facility be privately run. Apparently, the citizens of the county were more concerned about the privatization of the Gunstock ski area than they were about caring for senior citizens.
A study by the Center for Medicare Advocacy further found that the arguments made in support of privatization — that county facilities cost too much money and that turning public facilities into over to private for-profit entities can save money while improving and preserving nursing home quality are not founded. The private owners reap large profits resulting in dramatic decline in quality of care for residents.
Why is Mountain View such an important county resource? Many aging people require more advanced nursing services that cannot be provided in their homes, or they may not have family members who can provide them with 24/7 service and support they need. Others have complex medical or surgical issues that cannot be managed at home.
We live in a rapidly aging county, where the median age is 53.4. We need to decide if we believe that publicly funded nursing homes are worthy of taxpayer dollars. In doing so, we should recognize that any one of us, or a loved one may require skilled nursing care in the future. If you believe that Mountain View is an institution worthy of public support, please let your write your state representative and the county commissioners know.
There is an urgent need to put Mountain View on a sustainable path so that it will continue to be a resource that we all can rely on.
Democratic current and former state Reps. Anita Burroughs, David Paige, Chris McAleer, Steve Woodcock, Rep. Ed Butler and William Marsh, and Howie Chandler, former Mountain View administrator, signed this op-ed. Jonna Carter has the week off and will return in this spot next week.
