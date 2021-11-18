I have a story. And I have a request.
I never expected in my 25 years of family medicine to experience something of the magnitude of this pandemic. I have been challenged professionally as well as personally. Like everyone else, my family has made sacrifices to keep our older and less healthy loved ones safe. Also like others, my family experienced tragedy this fall when my aunt Maria Teresa McCloskey passed away from COVID after five weeks on a ventilator.
At work, there has been terrible stress as well as wonderful achievements. We work later hours and weekends, and take extra shifts to try to keep the care for our patients up to our standards and their expectations. It truly has been a privilege to work with so many who have seen their jobs turned upside-down, schedules changed or would not know whether they would be able to go home at the end of the day (if they had an exposure).
Our community seemed to have a respite early this summer when things almost seemed back to normal. The vaccine was out, infection numbers were low and the valley seemed to take a breather, so to speak. Then came Labor Day, school starting and foliage season.
We are now in a devastating phase. Hospitalizations are almost daily. I have seen people in their 20s, 30s and 40s on ventilators. We struggle to find hospitals to accept both COVID patients or general intensive care patients. It is not unusual to call 10-20 hospitals searching for a bed. At AVH in Berlin over 60 hospitals nationwide were called to transfer one complicated patient.
The COVID predictive model I follow suggests that N.H. may need 60 percent or more ICU beds by January to care for all the sick patients. We and the MaineHealth system, to which Memorial hospital belongs, have contingency plans, but regardless, no scenario is health care as usual.
The vast majority of our sickest patients are unvaccinated. Sick patients like my aunt can occupy an ICU bed for weeks whether or not they recover. I lose sleep over these numbers and worry deeply for my community.
When I leave the bubble of the hospital, I find few masks, few precautions and few people changing their minds on vaccines. On one level I understand. Even my family can’t see what I see on a daily basis and, moreover, understand what the next few months could bring.
What I can say, with the utmost sincerity, is that lives hang in the balance over how many adults and children get vaccinated before the holidays. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated alike will be affected.
My message is this: The time has come if you have been on the fence about the vaccine. We have a great opportunity to stem this rising flood in our hospitals. If even one person in a family is vaccinated, the risk drops significantly for the whole family.
If your children are vaccinated, you will likely prevent the spread to another family through their children. One in 50 adults on average will die from the current Delta variant of COVID in N.H. On average, each infected person spreads it to another six people, if those people around him or her are unvaccinated. That means many infected people will be part of a chain that leads to another person dying.
It is hard to imagine something so important to our community in our lifetimes as preventing the spread of COVID to people with health issues such as diabetes, obesity and lung disease.
If you get vaccinated — and very importantly have your children vaccinated — you will save lives. Just as important, you may free up a hospital bed for someone you know who has a health event unrelated to COVID.
Please, if you were waiting to be sure if the vaccine was safe, or if it is the right thing to do, or whether it will make a difference, please know that it is. The time has come, and — before the holidays when the numbers will accelerate — very little time is left.
I had one patient tell me, “I don't know who to believe anymore, but I will listen to you.” I don't think that I have anything special to say, other than say what I see and what I know. And if you need me to say it, I believe that the vaccines are very safe for both adults and children.
Finally, here is a promise. If you have a business or a group of people who are unvaccinated and would like to speak to somebody they feel they can trust, please contact the hospital, and I will make every effort to attend.
Please, now’s the time, get your vaccine.
Angus Badger, M.D., is a family medicine specialist at Memorial Hospital. He lives in Jackson.
