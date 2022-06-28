Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion. That right will now be decided by the states, with many already having harsh restrictions or bans in place or ones soon to come. For proponents of the protection of the “sanctity of life,” it is seen as a huge win. But for women’s rights, it is a huge step back. It robs women of control over their own bodies.
This is likely only the beginning of rights being stripped away by the court. Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its past rulings codifying rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.
Linking these various desires to restrict abortions, contraceptive use, and same-sex marriage and relationships is fundamentalist Christianity. Not all Christians have a narrow view of abortion or gay rights, but conservative Christians see the world in stark and unyielding terms and want to impose that view onto others. Conservative politicians are exploiting this.
Politicians who are choosing to use a narrow interpretation of the Bible as a basis for law are pandering to a group they know — or at least hope — will keep them in power and control. And make no mistake, control is what all this is about.
Let me be clear: I fully support a Christian’s right to practice his or her faith. This extends to all religions. It is right there in our First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” What I don’t support is Christians forcing their beliefs onto others.
Conservative Christians see abortion or gay marriage as an attack on their values and argue that the existence of laws supporting these issues prohibit their free exercise of their faith. Laws allowing for abortion, contraception access or gay marriage do not force anyone to do those things. A Christian can choose not to have an abortion, not to use contraception or not to be in a same-sex relationship. Others choosing to do those things does not have an impact on a Christian’s faith or ability to practice it. If it does, they may need to look into the strength of their faith.
But a lot of Christians believe it is their duty to try to save others who are on a sinner’s path. It is a noble impulse but is often misplaced. Simply put, women who choose to get an abortion don’t need to be saved. Someone who is gay doesn’t need to be saved.
I’ve known women who have had abortions. They all had their reasons. I don’t know those reasons because it isn’t any of my business. Choosing to have an abortion isn’t an easy decision, and the women who make that choice don’t owe anyone an explanation, nor do they deserve to be made to feel guilty or ashamed for that decision.
There are hundreds of valid reasons for an abortion, and, yes, one of them is that a woman simply isn't ready to have a baby. Having the right to practice a religion doesn’t give someone the right to slut-shame a woman for making a difficult, life-altering decision.
Christian values are often presented as being “traditional family values” or “American values,” and, yes, many of the ideals in the Christian faith are good ones, but that doesn’t mean they must be imposed on everyone. For that matter, the First Amendment doesn’t solely protect the practice of Christianity, but all religions or even the choice to not practice any religion at all.
Roe v. Wade wasn’t overturned because of the belief it was a fundamentally bad decision. It isn’t about the federal government overstepping on an issue that should have remained with the states. It isn’t even about being pro-life. It is about sending this country back to the 1950s when it was “great.” It is about control and forcing an outmoded patriarchal ideal onto the country in the guise of so-called Christian values.
True Christian values are based in love, acceptance and inclusion, not harsh, restrictive judgment. Our country was becoming a place that was more inclusive, understanding and representative of the diverse cultural melting pot it truly is. Hopefully, Roe v. Wade being overturned isn’t the beginning of the end to all of that.
Alec Kerr is The Conway Daily Sun’s entertainment editor. He lives in Bartlett.
