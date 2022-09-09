Saturday, Sept. 3
• A Mennonite community of 25 families is thriving in Brownfield. All told, there’s a total population of 135 people, who do everything from fixing cars to growing corn and teaching school.
• State Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) has called on House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) to resign. He also criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for not calling for Osborne’s resignation after a decade-old website post resurfaced of Osborne using repeated racial slurs.
• Officials say the February death of Massachusetts woman Jennifer Lingard in February in Lovell, Maine, was a homicide. Her boyfriend, Sami Daou, was found dead in his Rhode Island home days later.
• Selectmen will still decide who sits on the Conway School Board for the next eight months, but now it won’t happen until Sept. 27 as Selectman Carl Thibodeau was having a medical procedure done. His absence could lead to a deadlocked 2-2 vote.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• An early morning head-on collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV closed East Main Street in Center Conway on Monday. According to police, the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
• Gail Huff Brown believes she’s the alternative Republicans are looking for to challenge Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in November for the 1st Congressional District seat. Huff Brown recently sat down with the Sun to tout her candidacy.
• A local woman was kicked out of her hotel room after her Tri-County CAP stopped paying her rent because she hadn’t filled out needed paperwork,
• A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held in Schouler Park in North Conway on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., according to organizer Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95.
• Three families were left homeless after fire heavily damaged a three-decker building at 231 Madison Ave. in Berlin on Saturday afternoon.
• A woman hiking Mount Cabot suffering from an unknown medical collapsed and eventually died on Sunday afternoon. She was later idenitifed as Danielle Amber Papa, 40, of Schaghticoke, N.Y
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• An elderly woman drove her car into a column in front of the Chico’s store in Settlers Green on Tuesday.
• Bluebird Community Development LLC was set to go before the Conway Planning Board on Thursday for full site-plan review to convert a 1.5-story single-family home at 115 West Main St. in Conway Village into a five-unit apartment.
• With low polling numbers, Kevin Smith knows he has a hill to climb to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, but the former Londonderry town manager believes he’s best positioned to defeat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the general election.
• Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor entered guilty pleas in exchange for violation-level reckless conduct convictions and $200 fines, plus $48 penalty assessments. The charges resulted from a rescue June 11 in Franconia after they climbed out on ledges without proper equipment and got stuck.
• A horse that was attacked in a Brownfield, Maine, pasture in August by a wild animal was still recuperating this week.
• Three Republicans are running for two seats in House District 3: incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram. All three are from Moultonborough.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Joe Mosca (R-Conway) he announced he was suspending his campaign for state representative in District 1. Though his name is still on Tuesday’s ballot, he said, “Please don’t vote for me.”
• While most local businesses reported growth in an informal survey done by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, the chamber says it’s important to remember how hard everyone is working. Price of gas, food costs, supply issues, affordable housing and staffing issues are ever-present. Success can also be measured in avoiding burn-out.
• The debate broadcast by WMUR-Channel 9 on Tuesday was the last one of this primary season for GOP congressional candidates Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow, Matt Mowers of Gilford and Russell Prescott of Kingston.
• Bill Lambert of N.H. Department of Transportation said new yellow flashing arrows at six lights in North Conway “have been implemented over the past month or so as part of the traffic impact mitigation for the new Market Basket.”
Friday, Sept. 9
• Access Hotels and Resorts, owners of the Inn at Thorn Hill and Spa in Jackson as well as other properties, is the new owner of the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa, also in Jackson. The sale closed Thursday. The sellers, innkeepers/owners Sandra and Gary Plourde, were represented by Realtor Earle Wason of Wason Associates of Portsmouth.
• The 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination Mud Bowl was set to splash off at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center Friday with six games,. The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday
• A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Province Lake. The bloom was first reported on the Effingham lake Sept. 2, appearing as green clouds and streaks along parts of the shoreline.
• The court battle between a short-term rental owner and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct goes to oral arguments before the state Supreme Court on Sept. 15 at 1 p,m. The case is called Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v Kearsarge Lighting Precinct. To watch it, go to tinyurl.com/2xuuaxu4
