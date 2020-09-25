Saturday, Sept. 19
• Exactly 200 years ago, a group of local farmers in Fryeburg changed the course of the Saco River with oxen and hand tools. They dug a canal at their own expense. It was completed in 1820, the same year Maine finally broke from Massachusetts to become its own state.
• One more positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Sept. 16 at Carroll County’s nursing home, Mountain View Community, administrator Howie Chandler reported by email on Sept. 18.
• According to a poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, a significant number of New Hampshire residents are not comfortable going to a concert, bar, gym, indoor wedding over 50 people or playing golf. The poll indicated Democrats are less likely to feel confident going outside their homes than Republicans.
• Scout troops earned $5,000 from blueberry sales this year — far more than they ever earned in the past. This was the third year local Scout troops have managed the 870 Carroll County-owned blueberry bushes off County Farm Road in Ossipee.
• Dana Albrycht, 42, of Simsbury, Conn., an above-the-knee amputee, planned to hike the 22-mile Presidential Range on crutches on Sunday and Monday hoping to illustrate what those with disabilities can accomplish. He was successful in his hike. See page 14.
• Ski NH officials say areas in New Hampshire are gearing up for the 2020-21 ski season and developing plans to keep guests and staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
• The virtual version of the 23rd annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer, held last Saturday, surpassed the $100,000 fundraising goal for the non-profit, with a tally of $106,648 as of Monday.
• The fall sports season for Kennett High athletes officially opened on Sept. 18 with the field hockey team hosting and defeating rival Berlin 2-1. Each Eagle was permitted passes to have up to four family members attend the game, which was not open to spectators who did not have a family pass.
• With the trial in the fatal Randolph motorcycle accident now pushed back until next March, the defense is renewing its request to release Volodomyr Zhukovskyy on personal recognizance bail.
• High schools in Maine received the green light on Sept. 14 to hold all fall season for all sports except 11-on-11 football and indoor volleyball. Fryeburg Academy, which does not offer volleyball, plans to offer 7-on-7 flag football to its student-athletes.
• The Chocorua home of Robert and Lillian Burt on 11 Mason Drive was destroyed by fire on Monday. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• Conway is offering new voter registration to take place on four Saturday’s at town hall in Center Conway leading up to the Nov. 2 election, beginning today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Oct. 3 from 10 a.m-noon; Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon; and Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Bus driver Laura Penny, 62, of Berlin escaped serious injury when her bus flipped over in Pinkham Notch on Route 16 on Tuesday morning. Penny was driving a small school bus being used by Tri-County Community Action. New Hampshire State Police Troop G is investigating whether there was a mechanical failure with the bus.
• As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out, the Fryeburg Fair is going virtual, with its exhibits, contests and demos available only online from Oct. 4-11 at fryeburgfair.org.
• Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway who shot video of his own arrest — which involved being Tased and pepper sprayed near Story Land in Glen in June, “objected” to the charges against him and also objected to the judge entering “not guilty” pleas on his behalf on Tuesday.
• Cannell’s Old Fashioned Country Store, which has been a roadside attraction on Route 16 in Intervale since 1940, but had been closed since 2018, has reopened with new features and renovations.
Thursday, Sept. 24
• Thanks to a pledge by community benefactors Sut and Margaret Marshall to cover demolition costs, selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday not to sell the Conway Community Building )town’s old recreation center) in Center Conway. They plan to raze the buildings, which were found to be contaminated with asbestos, while maintaining the ballfield and infrastructure on the 4.3-acre property. The Marshalls offered to cover the $106,000 cost of demolishing the community building (the original Pine Tree School) and gymnasium and to also donate $50,000 toward creating community gardens.
• The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory celebrated its Seek the Peak participants and the 20th anniversary of the event by raising nearly 300 story flags from the summit tower on Monday. Due to COVID-19, the observatory’s longstanding hike-a-thon was turned into a virtual event with dedicated participants encouraged to create a Seek the Peak story flag to fly from the summit in a vibrant and inspiring commemorative display.
• Republicans Nicole Nordlund, Karen Umberger and Wendy Richardson, who are running for New Hampshire House seats took to Route 153 in Eaton on Wednesday to hold their campaign signs and wave to passing drivers.
• An event was planned for retiring state representative Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) at the Snowflake Inn in Jackson on Thursday night to honor him for his 12 years of service at the state level. The event, organized by Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Democratic candidate Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) drew a good-sized crowd.
Friday, Sept. 25
• Donald J. Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, spoke before a crowd of more than 250 Republican supporters in the Lobster Trap parking lot on Thursday, rallying the party’s base, while across the street on West Side Road approximately 50 demonstrated chanted and held signs. U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner introduced Trump Jr. to a thunderous ovation.
• The valley appears to have weathered first first summer of tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic without seeing a large increase in cases. Memorial Hospital recorded one case over the weekend, though no one is currently is hospitalized with the virus. Memorial is scheduled to get a 15-minute coronavirus testing machine later this fall. The state is spending $50,000 on 25 of the Sophia machines.
• The Ossipee Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously granted White Horse Recovery Center a special exception to have a 28-bed residential treatment facility despite objections from neighbors who raised concerns about safety, water use, lighting and crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.