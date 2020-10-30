Saturday, Oct. 24
• The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Return of the Pumpkin People and the Fryeburg Business Association’s first-ever Pumpkin People are on display in the two communities through this Saturday, Oct. 31. The Snowflake Inn’s display has been chosen by the judges as the top entry in the Jackson category.
• Fryeburg Academy announced its first positive COVID-19 case on Friday after a student tested positive for the virus. All extra-curricular and athletic activities have been suspended for now.
• A Carroll County grand jury handed up a Class B felony indictment of negligent homicide against Jean Melczarek, 88, of Bartlett in the second week of October. Police say she struck and killed bicyclist Richard Devellian, 83, of Jackson with her SUV on Route 16 just north of the Intervale Scenic Vista last spring
• The Conway Parks and Recreation Department planned to host a drive-thru Halloween Party for families on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The event was a ghoulish success according to Assistant Director Michael Lane. Tuesday, Oct. 27
• A day after Fryeburg Academy let students out early, due to the fact that a student has tested positive for COVID-19, Head of the School Erin Mayo announced Saturday that a teacher also had come down with the virus.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 108th annual business and membership meeting, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was its first-ever annual meeting to be held online, with the virtual gathering via Zoom Tuesday night.
• The demolition of the Conway Community Building in Center Conway was completed Monday as part of a plan to build a new park next to the Dick O’Brien Memorial Field.
• Neighbors on Hillside Avenue and Muster Road, located off West Side Road in Conway, on Oct. 10, gathered for a socially distant/masked outdoor chili cookoff in Marie and Barney Gambino’s backyard. About 20 people gathered to enjoy each other’s company and sample the chili offerings.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday visited the Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School in Conway with Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), state House candidate Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett) and Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford. During the visit, Sununu blasted Democrats in the Legislature for holding up federal funding that would have helped charter schools like Northeast Woodland.
• Jeff Currier, 53, of North Conway has been selected out of a field of seven candidates as the new fire chief for the town of Bartlett. Selectmen made the announcement on Monday. On Tuesday, Currier said he’s “extremely happy” to have been chosen for the post.
• Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, 63, of Greenville, S.C., will appear on the presidential ballot on Tuesday along with Republican President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democrat’s nominee.
• Police are investigating apparent vandalism that was done to Cranmore Inn’s Biden-Harris sign over the weekend. Innkeeper Christopher Bellis said this is the third time this month that their signs have been damaged or removed.
• John Lowell, 67, has announced that effective Nov. 1, he is retiring from his post as vice president/general manager at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, a position he had held since 2011.
• Elf Headquarters for Angels and Elves opened on Friday, Oct. 23, across from The Gap in Settlers Green Outlet Mall in North Conway.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• The board of trustees of the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory announced Oct. 23 it is permanently closing its Weather Discovery Center museum as part of a plan to focus on the observatory’s scientific mission.
• Following the razing earlier this week of the former 1915-built former home of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, selectmen unanimously signed a 40-year memorandum of understanding with Margaret and Charles “Sut” Marshall of Madison on Tuesday concerning the long-term use of town-owned Dick O’Brien Memorial Ballfield and adjoining acreage in Center Conway.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will discuss proposed preservation work for Bartlett Bridge No. 153/108 carrying U.S. Route 302 over Stony Brook this Monday, Nov. 2.
• Selectmen on Tuesday declined Granite State College’s pro forma offer to sell the town its condominium at the Tech Village which currently has Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School as a tenant.
• A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Sarah Roy, 37, of Rochester the first week of October on a charge of Class B domestic violence reckless conduct for attempting to stab her boyfriend’s dog with scissors. She also is accused of biting a police officer during her arrest in Wolfeboro in March.
Friday, Oct. 30
• The Conway School District announced its third positive test for COVID-19 in the last 22 days, as a new case of the virus was reported at John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway on Thursday.
• The Kennett High field hockey team beat Merrimack Valley 2-0 in the Division II semifinals at home on Thursday. The Eagles are scheduled to host Souhegan in the state championship game Sunday at 1 p.m.
• A Carroll County grand jury indicted former Jackson man Chris DeVries, 38, who once led a rally in Norh Conway which he called for defunding police, with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography. DeVries agreed Thursday to a plea deal that a judge will have to approve.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is seeking to expand the 460-acre Pine Hill Community Forest by 134 acres, or about 30 percent. The expansion would include new trails and parking areas for residents and visitors.
• Selectmen this week took a firm stance against the unsightliness of porta-potties, voting 5-0 to ban their use at the town-owned Schouler Park.
