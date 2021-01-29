Saturday, Jan. 23
• The Eastern Slope Signal, a winter tourism newspaper that thrived in the Mount Washington Valley from 1963-75, is available for viewing at the New England Ski Museum in North Conway and provides a window on skiing and life in the valley in those years.
• Kayla Backman, 24, formerly of North Conway was sentenced Jan. 22 to two to four years in prison on felony drug charges.
• N.H. House of Representative committee assignments have been made and Rep. Mark McConkey of Freedom has been named chair of the House Public Works and Highways Committee; Rep. Karen Umberger of Conway will chair the House Finance Division II Committee; and Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) will serve on that committee as well. Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), will serve on the Education Committee. Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), will stay on the Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee and Rep. Anita Burroughs and Chris McAleer will serve on the Commerce Committee.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• As state and local sites gear up to start vaccinating people age 65 and over for COVID-19 this week, people reported a variety of experiences in registering to get the shot, from relatively easy to frustratingly difficult.
• Conway selectmen planned to discuss North Conway Village’s lack of public toilets at their weekly selectmen’s meeting Tuesday. Town Manager Tom Holmes said he planned to update the board on a location for permanent public restrooms, as well as coming up with a temporary seasonal solution for this summer.
• U.S. Forest Service snow rangers said a skier got buried in an avalanche in Left Gully in Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington last Friday afternoon but survived.
• Vicki Garland filed to run for a second term at Bartlett selectman; she was among only five people who had filed for 14 positions in Bartlett elections this year. The filing period closed Friday.
• Center Ossipee Fire responded to a chimney fire at 75 Broad Bay Road, Ossipee, on Sunday. No one was injured; the property value loss was estimated as $50,000.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Ossipee selectmen announced they had reversed the vote they took last week to require masks be worn at town hall and referred to Mellisa Seamans of Effingham, who took them to task over their COVID-19 policies, as the “mask-shaming police.”
• The Conway School Board voted unanimously to have Superintendent Kevin Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson send a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu seeking quicker vaccinations for teachers.
• Gov. Sununu visited a Londonderry vaccination site Tuesday to see how it was operating and then held a press briefing in Concord to go over the latest information on Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations.
• Carroll County Adult Education recently received a $5,000 donation from an anonymous donor.
• Rodney Michaud, 34, of Conway faces charges of criminal threatening, false imprisonment, domestic violence assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, after he allegedly attacked his relatives Sunday before threatening police officers with knives and being Tased.
• Milan Lumber Co. is undertaking a $12 million expansion of its softwood dimension sawmill located off Route 16 in Milan.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Granite State, the Conway School Board debated whether to continue to allow a limited number of spectators to attend Kennett High’s home basketball and ice hockey games.
• Vaccinations in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID vaccination program are being limited to New Hampshire residents only. Residents of Fryeburg and other local Maine towns that make up about 10 percent of the patients at Memorial Hospital’s primary care practice will not be allowed to get shots at the hospital’s clinic in North Conway.
• The pandemic forced several local restaurants to close temporarily last week but most have reopened.
• This is shaping up to be one of the least snowy Januarys on record for our area. National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron reported North Conway has received only 11.3 inches for the month, and 22.7 inches this winter. • Conway selectmen plan to discuss the topic of paid parking at recreation sites in North Conway at next week’s selectmen’s meeting, Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the new town hall in Conway Village.
Friday, Jan. 29
• The appointments at Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic went smoothly on Thursday afternoon, the first day that the clinic was open to those qualifying for Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. About 75 people were vaccinated.
• The TD Bank branch just south of the Saco River Bridge in Conway Village is slated to close in April.
• The Conway Board of Selectmen were divided over whether to put custom pavers in the sidewalks of Conway Village and want to hear more opinions from village residents as to whether they are a good idea.
• If the Conway School District operating budget fails in April, the district would be forced to work with the default budget that is roughly $238,000 less than what officials are recommending.
• New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunt lottery opened; hunters can enter to win a permit to hunt moose. Last year 49 permits were issued.
