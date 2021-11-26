Saturday, Nov. 20
• The Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Ski Program was set to return to most schools in the Mount Washington Valley this year after most schools canceled their ski programs last year due to COVID-19.
• The ESSC annual Ski Sale raised more than $15,000 to support the Junior Ski Program.
• Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache applauded Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to have New Hampshire join other states in a lawsuit against the federal government’s regulations to require nursing home workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
• The stabbing murder of Louise Chaput of Sherbrooke, Quebec, while hiking on Glen Boulder Trail remains unsolved after 20 years.
• The House Special Committee on Redistricting voted along party lines to approve the Republicans’ proposal for changing the boundaries of the state’s two congressional districts.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• A study by a University of New Hampshire professor found that short-term rentals have an economic impact on the town of Conway of $45 million-$50 million but “a very modest impact” on rent prices here.
• Christopher and Kelley Andrews of Melrose, Mass., who own several short-term rental properties in the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, appealed their lawsuit against the precinct to the state Supreme Court.
• Conway Elementary School students participated in the school’s 20th food drive to benefit the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church), delivering 1,136 pounds of food on Nov. 19.
• Assistance Canine Training Services, which trains service and facility dogs, introduced its newest puppy in training, a black Labrador named Honor, and his family, the Perkinses of Denmark, Maine.
• Students at Kennett Middle School raised over $1,000 to support Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, which provides supplemental financial assistance and other resources to cancer patients and their families.
• The 65th North Conway Rotary Radio Auction raised more than $20,000 to support Rotary programs.
• Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy announced fall sports awards winners.
• The Maine Principals’ Association released its guidelines for high school sports this winter on Nov. 19, including recommendations for masking and urging all staff and students be vaccinated.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• The Mountain Valley Mall was sold by KGI Properties of Providence, R.I., for about $26.5 million to RGMZ Mountain Valley TRS, a Delaware LLC with an address in New York City.
• The school resource officer will be returning to full-time duty at the Kennett High School when classes resume after the winter break in January. The Conway School District had changed the model to start the 2021-22 school year to have multiple officers visiting all five schools each day.
• Capt. Ray Gilmore (10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army-Ret.) was hired as the new director of Black Mountain’s ski school in Jackson.
• Three longtime educators — Marj Allen, a mathematics teacher at Kennet High School; Kim Mathison, a sixth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School; and Reed VanRossum a language arts teacher at Kennett Middle School — were granted early retirement by the Conway School Board.
• The N.H. Executive Council approved hiring SE Group of Burlington, Vt., to undertake a two-phase project to study and design an expansion of six state park campgrounds, including Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, Mollidgewock State Park in Errol and Crawford Notch State Park.
• The Bernerhof Inn Bed and Breakfast, said it would once again be offering a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the inn located on Route 302 in Glen.
• The University of Vermont women’s soccer coaching staff was named America East coaching staff of the year, including first assistant Michael Skelton, a Kennett High alumni.
Friday, Nov. 26
• SAU 9 superintendent Kevin Richard said the first three days in the Conway School District that school is canceled due to weather will be treated as snow days; for any additional days this winter, the schools would go to remote learning.
• Conway selectmen asked the state to make sure the Intervale Scenic Vista visitors’ center is open seven days a week after receiving complaints that people have stopped there only to find the center and its restroom facilities closed.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced an executive order Tuesday to help hospitals increase capacity as inpatient beds have filled up at hospitals around the state and numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Sununu said he is not considering a mask mandate.
• A young moose was seen strolling through a North Conway Village neighborhood on Monday.
• Center Ossipee bought 94 new streetlights with partial funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to replace streetlights with energy-saving options.
• The sixth annual Festival of Trees, a fundraising event to benefit the Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s medical transport and Meals on Wheels programs, opened at Settlers Green in North Conway.
