Saturday, July 2
• After two years of dealing with concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as hurdles caused by the Main Street construction project, Conway’s annual Independence Day Parade returned to its original route through Conway Village and towns throughout the Mount Washington Valley planned a busy weekend of parades, races, live entertainment and fireworks for the Fourth of July.
• The body found floating in a pond behind the Eastern Slope Inn and Whitaker House Suites in North Conway on July 30 was identified as a 36-year-old man from Rhode Island, according to local police, who said the death did not appear to be suspicious. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
• The board of directors of the New England Ski Museum named Timothy Whiton, 35, of Washburn, Maine, to succeed retiring Executive Director Jeff Leich beginning July 5.
Tuesday, July 5
• Perfect summer weather brought the crowds to the Mount Washington Valley for the busy three-day Independence Day Weekend, with parades and fireworks displays in local towns.
• North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, 54, retired July 6, after 20 years at the helm and 35 years with the North Conway Water Precinct.
• The driver of a pickup truck was killed July 3 in a single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Randolph. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
• Friends of Constitution Park in Ossipee was selected to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant of $8,833 to build a small pavilion to provide shade, a gathering place and an age-friendly refuge as part of the revitalization of the 107-acre town park.
• North Conway’s American Legion Post 95 set up a red, white and blue box on the porch of the post, located at 116 Kearsarge Road, for people to deposit their old flags.
• N.H. Fish and Game responded to four OHRV collisions over the holiday weekend.
Wednesday, July 6
• A majority of Conway selectmen agreed to open the bathrooms up at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway this summer if they can find people willing to staff them.
• After visiting two of the newest SAUs in the state, the Bartlett School Board’s SAU exploratory committee recommended the town stay within SAU 9.
• For the first time since the pre-COVID days of 2019, Conway got to hold its traditional Independence Day celebration complete with a parade and live entertainment, capped off by fireworks. Town officials reported that Schouler Park in North Conway was packed for the evening’s festivities and there were no incidents.
• Bokan Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of St. Albans, Vt., were sold to DCD Automotive Holdings of Berlin and will become Nucar Automall of St. Albans. The company also owns facilities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Delaware.
• The Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway announced that Renee Wheaton will join the staff as the senior resource coordinator for the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Chatham, Eaton, Hales Location, Jackson and Madison.
Thursday, July 7
• The Fryeburg Water Co. says it has stopped using one of its wells after tests revealed unacceptable levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination.
• A complex of four vacant industrial buildings at 209 Hobbs St. in Conway Village was purchased by Tom Henriksen, president of Ceramco Inc., for $910,000.
• Fourth Iron Campground and adjoining beach area were closed to all entry until further notice because of a black bear, the White Mountain National Forest announced on Facebook on July 4.
• U.S. Rep Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced a visit to southern Carroll County to talk with small business owners about the state’s workforce shortage.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services ended its COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinics and Homebased Vaccination Program and 2-1-1 call center for COVID-19 on June 30 with the end of COVID-19 federal funding.
• State officials warned of a rise in fentanyl being found in a range of drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, as well as an uptick in overdoses this year.
Friday, July 8
• In the wake of Conway changing its transfer station hours, Madison officials said they were worried that Conway people will overrun their transfer station, which allows people without resident stickers to dump their trash there at $5 a bag.
• A two-year project to replace all 511 windows in the 15-year-old Kennett High School building neared completion this week. Since school got out for the summer June 17, a crew from Lockheed Architectural Solutions, Inc. of Burrillville, R.I., has been replacing all the windows, most of which had become brittle and were falling apart.
• Matthew Cormier, 19, of Conway pleaded guilty to failing to report the abuse of a minor and was sentenced to nine months in jail with all but 14 days suspended for two years.
• Eaton School Board member Chris Kennedy stepped down from the board because he is moving to Fryeburg, Maine, and sold the property in Eaton where he planned to build a home.
• Tin Mountain Conservation Center honored Margaret Marshall of Madison with the dedication of the Margaret Marshall Mountain Laurel Warbler Garden.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recognized Peter Gagne of Bartlett as June’s Granite Stater of the Month.
