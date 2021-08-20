Saturday, Aug. 14
• The Climb to the Clouds was set to return Aug. 15 to the Mt. Washington Auto Road, drawing some of the top auto racers in the world seeking the best time over the 7.6-mile course to the summit. The race has a rich history, having first been run in 1904.
• Former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) appealed his conviction in his domestic violence case to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
• Conway police said they are seeing a growing number of scam reports from people who say they’ve lost thousands of dollars to con artists.
• Carroll County commissioners have received few applications for the county chief financial officer position to replace Fergus Cullen, who left the job in March.
• Jacob Goodwin, a teacher at The Exeter Cooperative Middle School and a 2007 graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, was named the 2021 N.H. History Teacher of the Year.
• After the town of Conway sought to inspect a short-term rental property for alleged safety concerns, an association representing short-term rental owners said the town needed to get a judge’s OK before entering a private home. Town Manager Tom Holmes later said the town was satisfied with photographs provided by the homeowner.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Eighty drivers participated in the Climb to the Clouds, with defending champion Travis Pastrana shattering his own 2017 record by 16 seconds to win the race up the Auto Road in 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds.
• The Conway School Board voted 5-0 to approve the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan for the coming school year. The tiered plan gives guidelines for school operations based on the level of COVID-19 in the school and the community, from no restrictions to strict protocols that include masking for students.
• Over 160 people turned out for the SAU 9 School Board’s vote on the re-entry plan, with just over half the attendees voicing loud opposition to making masks mandatory when classes begin Sept. 2.
• A 66-year-old Connecticut man died of an apparent medical condition while hiking up Mount Washington on the Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon.
• Improvements and repairs to the Snow Road Bridge in Effingham were completed on Aug. 7. The bridge lies on the only access road to the town’s recycling and solid-waste facilities.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Pedestrian Eric Ray, 52, of North Conway struck wasby a car driven by Benjamin Swinchoski, 19, of Wall Township, N.J., on the North-South Road in North Conway on Monday. Ray was airlifted with serious injuries to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, where he later died. The accident is under investigation but police said driver impairment did not appear to be a factor.
• Bartlett School Board members approved the SAU 9 Re-Entry plan in a contentious meeting as a group of people, many of whom don’t live in Bartlett, assailed members and interrupted the meeting, advocating that masks for students be made optional.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Adult Day Center, which provides services for people with dementia and memory loss, received a grant from the N.H. Arts Council to fund a dance program by Jeanne Limmer.
• Developers submitted revised plans to the Conway Planning Board scaling back plans for a proposed hotel across from the Intervale Scenic Vista from four stories to three.
• Conway police charged Juan Cortes Fuentes, 22, of North Conway with criminal mischief for allegedly painting graffiti on the Eastman Road bridge that crosses the Saco River in Redstone.
• The N.H. Department of Transportation held a virtual public hearing as part of its process in updating the 2005 State Rail Trail Plan.
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School is to receive a $1.5 million state grant.
• The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of New Hampshire Thursday.
• Conway Parks and Recreation Department wrapped up camp with a record 5,851 camper visits.
• The Conway Area Humane Society received a $2,500 donation for feline supplies from Arm & Hammer and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal as part of an annual “Senior Tails” giveaway honoring senior shelter cats.
• Conway selectmen accepted nearly $540,000 in American Rescue Plan funds after hearing ideas for how to use the money. North Conway Water Precinct has suggested using the money to expand water and sewer lines outside its boundaries. Conway Village advocated using it to repair leaky pipes.
Friday, Aug. 20
• The first hearing date in the town of Conway’s lawsuit against short-term rental owners was set for Oct. 4 in Carroll County Superior Court.
• The Madison School Board adopted a 50-page re-entry plan, that includes masks being optional when school begins Sept. 2.
• The Jackson School Board unanimously approved the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan at a peaceful meeting that attracted no protesters.
• Revised plans for a 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Store proposed for Conway no longer include direct access to the North-South Road. The Conway Planning Board will continue its site-plan review of the project on Aug. 26.
• The Centers for Disease Control raised Carroll County’s level of COVID-19 community transmission from substantial to high (the highest level).
