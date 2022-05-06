Saturday, April 30
• The Mount Washington Valley is packed with vendors ready to make a destination wedding a reality. Whether it’s rings, cakes, receptions or gifts you need, we’ve got you covered with resorts, restaurants, florists, bakeries, gift shops and more, as listed in the Sun’s MWV Wedding Guide.
• A University of New Hampshire study found that the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the White Mountain National Forest with large numbers of visitors causing challenges with traffic, parking, congestion on trails and discord.
• A bill that would have allowed adults to possess up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants at home was killed in the state Senate.
• The 413 Transport and Rescue Squadron of Nova Scotia planned to be at Eastern Slope Regional Airport with their AgustaWestland CH-149 Cormorant helicopter for training May 1.
• State law enforcement officials announced that two deaths in Gorham on April 27 were homicides and released the names of the victims: Holly Banks, 28, of Gorham and Keith LaBelle, 42, of Berlin. Banks lived at 625 North Main St., where the bodies were discovered.
• Representatives from UNH Cooperative Extension Service, Siemens engineering and Carroll County Adult Education met with Carroll County commissioners to discuss ideas for reincarnating the former county nursing home.
Tuesday, May 3
• A fire destroyed the south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on April 30. About 20 fire departments from as far away as Sandwich, Milton and Brownfield, Maine responded to the call and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the entire building. No deaths or serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
• It was discovered that there were smoke and fire alarms in the wing of the Red Jacket that burned but no sprinklers, which are not required in buildings built before 1991. The hotel was built in 1971.
• Kennett High girls and Fryeburg Academy boys track teams won their first home meet of the season at the Livingston Oval at Kennett in North Conway on April 25.
Wednesday, May 4
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever expo focusing on ethically and sustainably promoting outdoor recreation in the Mount Washington Valley. The all-day Outdoor Industry Business Expo took place April 19 at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods.
• Harold Hill Jr., 32, who is accused of driving into the Conway Public Library and causing the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court to negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was ordered held without bail.
• Local businesses and private citizens donated places to stay, food, clothing and other items to help the hotel guests affected by Saturday’s fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort.
• Tamworth selectmen unanimously appointed retired environmental planner Richard Doucette to fill the seat on the board vacated by Aaron Ricker.
• Mark Hounsell asked Conway selectmen to form a charter commission to examine the town’s form of government and improve voter participation.
Thursday, May 5
• The Bartlett School board voted unanimously to form a committee to study the possibility of the Bartlett School District creating its own SAU.
•With no one filing an appeal to the recount of Conway Article 22 votes — following a 581-581 tie, a recount committee found one vote to secure its passage — the article that calls for spending $399,000 to build public restrooms in North Conway will stand.
• The Birchmont, first a private estate and later a hotel, which once stood on the same spot on Sunset Hill in North Conway as the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, burned in 1970.
• A local educator and parent, Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward, asked the Conway school closure committee to consider going with K-8 configurations rather than moving the sixth grade to the middle school and closing one of the town’s three elementary schools in response to falling enrollment and escalating costs.
Friday, May 6
• Students at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School are set to take part in statewide assessment testing in the coming weeks but school officials said high absentee rates could keep schoolwide results down as 95 percent participation is required.
• Fryeburg, Maine, officials are preparing for town meeting June 16. Among the items on the warrant is buying a parcel of land next to town recreation property for a possible municipal complex. A public hearing is planned for May 12 to discuss the proposal.
• Red Jacket Mountain View Resort management announced that new jobs were being found for employees while they work to reopen the result, which will stay fully closed through the end of May.
• Madison selectmen hired attorney Cordell Johnston — who wrote “Municipal Regulation of Short-Term Rentals” while he was government affairs counsel to the N.H. Municipal Association — to advise the town on how to handle short-term rental issues.
• The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team will pay tribute to former lacrosse team captain Michael Emanuelson, who died on Aug. 24 last year, with a pregame ceremony May 10 at 3:45 p.m. before its match with Pembroke Academy.
