Saturday, April 2
• After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, local and state business, health, school and government leaders reflected on the changes the pandemic has wrought from a roaring recreation and real estate economy to difficulties conducting school remotely and with masks to a rapidly shifting health-care landscape.
• The N.H. House of Representatives approved a bill legalizing recreational cannabis that would be sold through a state retail monopoly similar to the state’s liquor business.
Tuesday, April 5
• Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, who was a passenger in a truck that crashed into Conway Public Library on March 31 died of her injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
• A Conway School District committee exploring the concept of closing a school met for the first time Thursday and discussed a couple of possible options for delivering K-8 education in the future, including sending sixth graders to Kennett Middle School.
• Gov. Chris Sununu, at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, referred to former President Donald Trump as “f–---g crazy.” Sununu later said it was a joke noting that the dinner is known as an event where politicians from both parties and the press take aim at each other in roast-like speeches.
• Barbara Lyons and Jerry Goodrich, vying for a two-year seat on the Conway School Board, presented their qualifications and positions on different issues.
• Matt Kopyt, 25, South Portland, Maine, sustained a serious head injury after falling on Sunday from the fire tower on the summit of Mount Kearsarge North.
Wednesday, April 6
• Lovell, Maine, voters passed a restrictive solar zoning ordinance that could stop a 180-acre, 35-megawatt solar project proposed in the town by Walden Solar Maine III.
• The town of Conway, in partnership with the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition, planned an educational forum at the North Conway Community Center on the proposed cluster housing ordinance to be voted on at the polls April 12.
• Five candidates for two three-year seats on the Conway Planning Board — incumbent Bill Barbin, board alternates Steven Steiner and Ted Phillips, former board member Ray Shakir and former selectman Mark Hounsell, gave their answers to questions on their background and positions on issues.
• The former Chuck Roast Equipment manufacturing plant off Odell Hill Road in Conway was sold by Chuck Henderson to Pratap Bhandari of North Conway and Cape Cod, Mass. Bhandari plans to continue to run it as the Odell Hill Office Park.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will host EXPO22, its annual business exposition at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch on April 19.
• Efforts are underway to control the spread of Japanese knotweed, an aggressive and highly invasive herbaceous to somewhat woody perennial originating from eastern Asia, that has been found in New Hampshire. Towns that have undertaken control programs include Conway and Jackson.
Thursday, April 7
• Consolidated Communications told Conway selectmen that it would be bringing lightning-fast fiber optic internet to every residence in town by the first quarter of next year.
• The New Hampshire Municipal Association has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court to make the case that the association should be involved as a friend of the court as Conway’s legal battle against a short-term-rental owner has statewide significance.
• Conway selectman candidates incumbent Carl Thibodeau and Joe Mosca presented their qualifications for office and views on issues.
• The state asked the N.H. Supreme Court to reject the appeal by former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) of his convictions on misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief.
• The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is announcing that a highly pathogenic avian influenza, was detected in Canada geese which were recently found dead in New Hampshire. The virus is believed to pose little threat to humans but could affect domestic birds.
Friday, April 8
• SAU 9 officials, speaking at the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s April Eggs & Issues on Thursday, shared the challenges thrown at local schools by two years of dealing with COVID-19.
• MaineHealth on Thursday announced that starting in 2023, Maine Medical Center will no longer be an in-network provider for Anthem health insurance policy holders.
• Voting on Conway town and school elections and warrant articles will be held at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• After The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Saturday’s annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington may have been the cause of a potential COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman said the governor had tested negative for the virus.
• The Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street in Conway is wrapping up its winter skating season with its annual spring adult hockey tournaments, which are returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Kennett High Dance Department is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the show, “Disney on Broadway” taking place Saturday at 3 p.m. and April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. in Kennett’s Loynd Auditorium.
