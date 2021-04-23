Saturday, April 17
• The New Hampshire Brewers Association celebrated N.H. Craft Beer Week, April 7-17. The association created a New Hampshire Beer Trail which includes three brewers in the White Mountains region.
• The Mount Washington Valley got more rain than snow when a nor’easter dropped a foot of snow in some parts of New Hampshire.
• The Dinner Bell at the Brown Church in Conway Village shifted back to its previous hours of 5-6 p.m. on Mondays for free takeout food to avoid construction traffic in Conway village.
• A major COVID-19 outbreak at the federal prison affected 20 percent of the total inmate population.
• The Berlin and Coos County Historical Society received a $20,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation to help the society with its restoration of the of a historic barn.
Tuesday, April 20
• The Eastern Slope Regional Airport Authority in Fryeburg, Maine, decided not to seek a long-term lease this year after selectmen considered an article to give the airport a 40-year lease.
• A vigil, meditation and walk in North Conway Village, along with several other activites were planned by various groups to celebrate Earth Day 2021 on April 22.
• The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the appointment of Craig D. Rennie as the new chief supervisor of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.
• The Berlin school district moved to five-days-a-week in-person learning Monday after Gov. Chris Sununu rejected the district’s request for a waiver to be able to finish the remaining eight weeks of the school year in hybrid mode.
Wednesday, April 21
• The 1771-built former Capt. Joshua Heath home and tavern in Center Conway, which local historians said served as a host for Conway’s first town meetings, was razed to make way for an Eastern Propane office building and a maintenance building.
• Local school superintendents said they will keep a mask requirement in place at SAU 9 and SAU 13 schools after Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order mandating masks expired on April 16.
• Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier said he wants to replace a 33-year-old tanker truck with a custom pumper truck and may seek an article on the town warrant to cover part of the cost.
• Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, in a virtual meeting with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, said his department is working to improve its identification of and response to mental health crises.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of commerce announced that Marti Mayne of Maynely Marketing would retire after 30 years as the chamber’s PR firm. A new team including Drive Brand Studios and Pressed, LLC will head up the public relations for the chamber.
• Crest Auto World has proposed building six storage buildings on a parcel next to the dealership at 802 Eastman Road in Redstone.
Thursday, April 22
• The Grafton County Attorney’s Office filed two criminal complaints of “false personation” against disgraced former Bartlett Police Chief Tim Connifey following his arrest by Alexandria police last month.
• Conway selectmen set a schedule of fines for violation of the town’s new noise ordinance.
• The Jackson Police Department announced it would participate in today’s National Drug Take Back Day and Narcan Distribution.
• The New Hampshire House and Senate considered bills to require law enforcement to stop pressuring a vehicle owner to search a vehicle after the driver refuses to consent.
• The Kennett High track team expects to take part in its first meet in two years next week in Laconia.
Friday, April 23
• Conway selectmen and Town Manager Tom Holmes said they would not comment on what comes next with enforcement of the town’s ban on short-term rentals in residential zones beyond Holmes’ brief statement: “The selectmen agreed to begin the enforcement process which in Conway begins with a notice to the property owners regarding the violations.”
• Memorial Hospital announced it would be reducing hours for COVID-19 testing at the hospital as the numbers of COVID tests being requested are decreasing. State epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said numbers of new cases now average about 350 per day, a decline from two weeks ago.
• The Kennett High School band had its first in-person practice in more than a year, with the help of musical personal protective equipment.
• Sununu announced that as of May 23, everyone who is receiving state unemployment benefits will be required to show they are looking for work to continue to get those benefits.
• Local schools responded to an 11-day End 68 Hours of Hunger food drive by collecting thousands of packets of food to send home in weekend packages for more than 170 K-6 students whom the organization supports each week.
• Organizers of the 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb announced the auto race up the Mt. Washington Auto Road will return in August.
• Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards on April 12 in a ceremony held outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
