CONWAY — Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter was able to preside over his first outdoor graduation ceremony in Millen Stadium on Saturday.
Here is his speech from the ceremony:
Good morning and welcome to Kennett High School’s Millen Stadium for the commencement ceremony for the class of 2022. I would like to welcome all of the parents, family members, friends and everyone that is here today in attendance, but more importantly, I would like to thank you for being a part of these young men and women’s lives over the past 18 years.
It is the love, support, encouragement and commitment to these amazing students that has allowed them to be where they are today. I would also like to say directly to our graduates, Congratulations! You have made it here today, in the face of all of the challenges we have had to deal with in our world over the past several years. But we are not here to talk about that today, we are here to celebrate all of you, the outstanding young men and women seated before us.
I am honored to be able to stand here today welcoming all of you back onto the grounds of our beautiful campus and share a few words with our graduates. First, I ask that as you leave here today, your last day as a student and first day as an alumnus, you always remember where you have come from. These early chapters are important ones in each and every one of your life's stories. It has helped to shape who you are today. Who you want to be tomorrow, however, lies in front of you and will be the outcome of the decisions that you make going forward. Fortunately, I am confident that all of you have the tools you need to lead you on a path of success, no matter what your pursuit may be.
In thinking about how you all will move forward, I ask that you do so with a kind heart, a stout work ethic and a positive outlook. These three simple things will allow you to move forward, thrive and succeed in this world. As American author and psychiatrist Theodore Issac Rubin wrote, “kindness is more important than wisdom, and the recognition of this is the beginning of wisdom.” This simple statement is so powerful and yet so important, now more than ever, as the need to come together is critical. We are facing challenges in our local communities, in our state, in our country, and in our world, none of which we will ever be able to properly address, solve, or resolve without kindness, as it is kindness that will allow people with different views and perspectives to come together and be the change.
Change will not be easy, however, which is why a solid work ethic is so critical to success. The ability to work hard, show up on time, be collaborative and see things to completion are all different attributes that make up work ethic. Excelling in these areas will set you up to shine positively, while at the same time allowing you to stand out from the crowd. As the television host and actor Mike Rowe once said, “Work ethic is important because, unlike intelligence, athleticism, charisma or any other natural attribute, it’s a choice.” And it is a choice you can make every day as you take on the world in whatever role that may be; whether in the workforce, continuing your education, serving our country, parenting, volunteering, serving in the local government, or joining a charitable organization. You can make that choice to be committed and follow through to help make a difference, whether it be big or small.
The third thing that I have asked of you all, as you move forward after today, is to have a positive outlook. I know that we live in a world where so much attention is paid to the negative things that are going on, much a product of our media and social media outlets, but remember that there are so many more positive things that are happening all of the time all around you. As the character Albus Dumbledore stated in the Harry Potter series, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.” And so I am asking all of you today to please turn on the light, whether it be a small flash of light, the giant beam of a spot light or a brilliant ray of sunshine, please find the positives in our world and make them the priority. There are simply too many positives for us to instead focus on the negative.
And those are my words of encouragement to you, the members of the Class of 2022. I know that you will go on to do great things. We are all so proud of all you have achieved and accomplished individually, but also collectively and with that I say to each and every one of you thank you and congratulations!
I would like to name the KHS Class of 2022 Top 10 in alphabetical order: Camden Bailey, Elizabeth Bouchard, Arielle Butterfield, Amy Burton, Atlas (Emeree) Dawe-Moody, Taylor Gaudette, Owen Henley, Isabelle Higgins, Jordan Meier and Jai Patel.
I would like to recognize those students who are enlisting in the armed services stand and for the service you are committing to for our country: Christopher Mahair, Tristen Smith, Jason Champagne and Devon Nadeau.
It is now time for the awarding of Kennett High School’s prestigious trophies and awards to the Class of 2022.
Parker Merrow Award — The Parker Marrow Award is presented to a Kennett High School student who makes the most progress over their four years at Kennett High School. The recipient of this award is based on the feedback of the Kennett High School Faculty and a number of factors are examined each year to determine the most fitting recipient. It is with great pleasure that this year we award the Parker Merrow Award to Makayla Munn.
Principal’s Awards — The principal’s awards are given annually to students to recognize outstanding achievement, perseverance, accomplishment, GRIT, and a variety of other characteristics that we value in our students. The recipients of this award have all made a great impact on the Kennett High School community in different ways, but are all equally worthy of the recognition and honor of being selected as a recipient of this prestigious award. This year we have five recipients that I would like to call to the stage to be honored, they are: Andrew Fournier, Taylor Garland, Mikaylie Hansen, Noah LaGram and Spencer Ogren.
George T. Davidson Spirit of Kennett Award — This award has been presented annually since 1999 to a member of the senior class who best exemplifies the commitment, enthusiasm, and leadership to promote positive school spirit. This award is named after George T. Davidson, who was a distinguished member of our community and served as a coach and mentor to numerous young men and women at Kennett High School and our greater community. We are honored to present this year’s award to Sean Morgan.
Kennett Trophy (Cup) — The Kennett Cup is one of the most coveted and prestigious awards at Kennett High School. Each year it is presented to a member of the graduating class, based on their service to the school. This year’s recipient is Camden Bailey.
Congratulations to the Kennett High School Class of 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.