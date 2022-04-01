CONWAY — “Man, I ain’t changed, but I know I’m not the same.”
Those lyrics by Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers’ in their 1996 song “One Headlight” could serve as our theme song these past two years since COVID-19 wreaked its havoc.
We’d like to think it’s all behind us, but COVID and its variants seem to have other ideas, no matter the impressive gains by scientists and sacrifices we have all made.
The virus, like the mask-wearing landscape, keeps shifting, and so does the vaccine guidelines. Just this week, the FDA approved a second booster shot for older adults, leaving us to ponder, what’s the new normal now?
In observance of the second anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, we asked local and state business, health, school and government leaders to reflect on the changes the pandemic has wrought, and what we can expect going forward.
Mike Somers, CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said the lodging and restaurant industry both had to downsize during the pandemic due to the resultant labor shortage.
Both industries have also been hurt by rising material and food costs.
“Ultimately, I think there are broader challenges than just finding staff,” said Somers, who is based in Concord. “
“Labor costs more — again, part of the inflationary impact that we’ve had, as a result of COVID. Inflation has affected a lot of other things, too, whether it’s the price of food products that we purchased in order to make meals or all the other products that go into our businesses: the insurances, product costs, etc.,” he said,
Somers noted that what used to be a $12 burger on the menu is now $16-$18. “And I think those are going to be the new prices. Going forward, I don’t think there’s going to be much of any retreat in the years ahead. So the industry is facing a whole raft of challenges.”
On the plus side, he said the leisure industry has experienced tremendous support in-state as well as from nearby visitors. That’s a good thing, but that first summer of COVID, it became a double-edged sword in northern New Hampshire. Recreational nirvanas such as the Mount Washington Valley were “discovered” by the near-New England market as a safe outdoor haven within a short drive, and the visitors did not always show respect for the environment or hospitality workers.
That led to changes the second year of the pandemic in terms of marketing those amenities and a call for more responsible behavior shown by visitors, from tourism leaders such as Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber’s mission has evolved over the past two years from just a marketing organization to one that educates both members and visitors on proper pandemic protocol.
Initiatives such as the chamber’s “Take the Pledge” program were developed to address such concerns — “Take the Pledge,” for instance, stresses treating others with kindness and respect; to plan ahead and be prepared; and to “trash your trash” properly.
Crawford said one big lesson learned from two years ago “was the amount of education that we needed to provide for people who come into the valley wanting to enjoy our outdoor recreation.
“Because we live here, we think everybody understands and knows how to pursue an activity. But that is not true,” said Crawford.
The chamber became an information resource, updating members on the latest government guidelines regarding COVID, and how to deal with the public in the pandemic days.
“I think that many of our businesses that have been working 24/7 are realizing that taking it a little slower is good for their staff and good for themselves and their families. So they don’t have to be open seven days a week. I think that’s a positive that’s come from it. I’d like to hope that it has increased our awareness of considering others and trying to approach life with kindness and understanding,” she said.
Dick Delaney, president of the Valley Originals group of 27 independent restaurants and co-proprietor/co-owner with wife Lanette and sister Mary Ellen Delaney of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall in North Conway, said Delaney’s used to be open seven days a week but is now open five days.
“If I could have more employees, I would prefer to be open seven days,” said Delaney.
He has a loyal and dedicated team of 43, but it’s not the 75 he had pre-COVID, and like other restaurant owners, he’s rolled up his sleeves and done more dishes these past two years than he ever has.
“I can’t find help. I can find servers, bus people and hosts and my staff does a great job — but no one wants to cook, or pre-cook or do dishes for some reason these days,” lamented Delaney.
“It’s always been the lowest-paying part of our industry, of course, but the lack of people has driven up the pay rate significantly,” Delaney added, noting his starting pay for dishwashers is now $15 ( $16-$17 if they are willing to do prep work) and line cooks are making $19-$22 an hour (compared to pre-COVID when dishwashers were paid $10-$12 an hour and line cooks were paid $16-$18).
Although there are ongoing discussions about bringing more affordable housing to the area, as evidenced by Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian’s proposal to construct 102 units behind TJ Maxx in North Conway, Delaney said tthere just aren’t enough workers these days — and he’s not sure where everyone went once COVID hit.
It’s the same for retail, he noted.
He and others interviewed said they’re not sure where the workers have gone. Whether people did restaurant work as a second job, or may have had someone at home whom they were taking care of and couldn’t put them at risk by bringing home COVID, Delaney and others are not sure — but those workers have left the market.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the MWV Economic Council, said he has heard from many former restaurant and hospitality workers that when customers did come back after restrictions were lifted, many customers exhibited rude behavior and that led many workers to decide they wanted out of the industry.
Cuddy thought back to the first weeks of the pandemic in spring 2020, when non-essential businesses were ordered closed in late March through late May by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Things were looking pretty dire, and the MWVEC’s board came to the rescue of many local businesses by offering low-interest loans from the MWVEC’s revolving loan fund.
Cuddy said the council put up $580,000 worth of loans to local restaurants, retail shops and other businesses, with a limit of $25,000 per loan.
He said then-council board member and Cooper Cargill Chant attorney Andy Dean did the closings on the loans. “We did five or six loan closings a day, one after another,” Cuddy said.
“We had a very low interest rate. There was no collateral. There were no liens. In a three-week period of time, we closed on most of them by either April 7 or 14 (of 2020). They just had to pay their bills. That was before the SBA’s EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) and the PPP (Payroll Protection Plan),” said Cuddy.
The town of Conway stepped up to help local restaurants by easing regulations concerning outside dining that first spring of 2020 and continued that practice the second summer and fall.
“We especially appreciated their support,” Delaney said, speaking for the Valley Originals restaurant association.
Tom Holmes, Conway town manager, said the town was glad to extend that help. He said the town also had to adapt its operations, and as town manager, he learned to expect the unexpected.
“In my prior town hall job as assessor, I always used to say that I played ‘classical music’ in how I worked — everything was predictable. But as town manager, it’s more like being an improvisitional musician — you walk in every day, not knowing what to expect and responding, and that’s how it’s been these past two years especially,” said Holmes.
Speaking of rising to the occasion, can one say enough about the performance of local educators during the past two challenging years?
Not if you’re talking to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, who also praised the parents and the students for overcoming the challenges of stay-at-home schooling, masks and just missing the norms of everyday school life.
From remote learning back in spring 2020, to opening the school back up and requiring masks and instituting quarantine rules, to holding outdoor graduation ceremonies for Kennett High for two straight years, it was all an emotionally draining and challenging time for everyone, school administration, staff, students and parents alike.
“It has been an exhausting two years on a number of different fronts,” said Richard. “It’s been a heckuva two years, no doubt about it.”
There were some tough school board meetings, with pushback from a group of parents on mask mandates and school policies, but Richard says hopefully those days are behind us. And, come June, for Kennett High grads, a banquet and parade will be held and a commencement ceremony held the following day at Gary Millen Stadium — just as in pre-pandemic times.
“Hopefully we continue to move forward. Spring is here,” said Richard.
While naturally, health workers took the brunt of the pandemic (see sidebar), another major impact was felt by the local real estate industry as a migration of people from southern New England to their second homes in the valley temporarily swelled school populations.
It also saw an already strong demand for housing skyrocket, noted local Realtors Josh Brustin, principal owner/broker of Pinkham Real Estate and Brenda Leavitt, associate broker at Badger, Peabody Smith Realty.
“Since ‘real estate’ was always considered an essential business, we never experienced a slowdown in the market. In fact, we saw real estate sales ramping up,” said Leavitt.
She said those who had second homes wanted to utilize them year-round (as office jobs went online), and those people became more than just weekenders.
“I believe part of the lack of inventory is due to this fact — many second homeowners who might have been considering selling their home, decided to hold onto their property as it gave them a less crowded place to ‘re-home’ during COVID,” Leavitt said.
She said many came here to work from home as they transitioned from an office environment to a work-at-home environment.
“With those who have children, online learning also afforded those families the ability to come to their second homes and hunker down until they felt ‘safe’ and not be around large crowds,” said Leavitt.
Brustin said: “A lot of them came up here to put their kids in the school system, because their schools were more open than the schools where they came from. So what I noticed was that they had them in the schools for for a year or so and then they pulled them out and moved back down to where they came from.“
In addition to that transition, the shortage of housing created a perfect storm for the area — more people wanted to move here on a full-time basis; those who already live here are ready to buy; and a bunch of new buyers entered the market place.
Leavitt said she believes that COVID also led many people nearing retirement to do so a little earlier so they could move to areas that are perceived to be “safer.”
Brustin said because prices have increased so dramatically, some homeowners are holding onto their properties and not selling yet because they want to capitalize on the market, thinking the crest will continue — but, he cautions, that’s no guarantee, as inflation and rising interest rates may cool the market a bit.
“There’s still a pipeline of buyers that we have to get through, but I think there’s some things happening kind of artificially now,” he said,
“One of those things is obviously inflation and that could very well slow things down; another is projected interest rate hikes — that hasn’t affected mortgage rates yet, but it will,” Brustin said.
“The other thing is that second homeowners now are being charged a higher interest rate to get a mortgage on a second home. And I think that the reasoning behind that was to was to force a slowdown in the market, and spend more time focusing on the other side of the market, which is affordable housing,” he said, adding, “The last thing seems to be a migration back to cities again. I think a lot of people are going back to the workplace.”
Leavitt concurred that it’s not a lack of buyers but a lack of inventory.
She said from January 2020 to March 29 of this year in Mount Washington Valley, sales are down by 26 percent in units sold; however, prices were up by 26 percent. It breaks down to:
• Jan. 1-March 29, 2020: 140 total closings of residential and land, and the average sales price was $235,669.
• Jan. 1-March 29, 2021: 230 total closings of residential and land, average sales price was $239,227.
• Jan. 1-March 29, 2022: 170 total closings of residential and land, average sales price was $322,712.
“So, there are signs pointing to a slowdown. Is that is enough of an impetus for some people to come off the sidelines and create a little more inventory, which we just don’t have right now? We’ll see,” said Brustin.
“It’s obviously been very hot for two years and continues to be strong,” said Brustin, adding, “On the other end of the spectrum has obviously been horrific for the first-time homebuyer as prices have been going up so dramatically, it’s literally impossible to get first-time homebuyers in this valley. So that’s obviously another very, very big concern.”
Lack of inventory has also affected the automobile industry. Partly due to to supply chain issues, and high demand, it’s been a challenging time in the automobile business, according to Chris Weiss, general manager/owner of Crest Auto World.
“From what I hear, the manufacturers are optimistic about having a little more production than last year, but it certainly isn’t going to be significantly more,” said Weiss, adding, “Obviously, all that is subject to the realities of the supply chain.
“There’s just a lot going on in the manufacturing and transportation of a vehicle where sort of almost every aspect of that has been disrupted in one way or another,” he noted.
“It just makes it very, very challenging. As for inflation, like everything else it’s just gotten more expensive.”
Because supply chain and inventory issues are expected to continue throughout 2022, his dealership is encouraging prospective buyers to get their orders in now to reserve a place in line.
He said the good news is that there is such demand.
“It’s very different from when I first started back in the downturn of 2008-09, when the economy really faltered,” said Weiss.
“It’s a very different story when nobody’s looking at your vehicle and nobody wants to buy it, versus this, where I may only have half or a third of the inventory I’m accustomed to and there are consumers looking to buy,” said Weiss, noting that used cars are also in high demand.
The past two years have been hard. So, take a breath, exhale, relax — and take stock of all we have learned these past two years. Again, like The Wallflowers, we know we ain’t changed — but we know we’re not the same. The question is: will we ever be?
