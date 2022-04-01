CONWAY — From the start of the pandemic, health-care workers jumped to respond to what started quietly with talk of a virus on the other side of the world to something that profoundly affected everyone in the valley — and the world.
Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen remembered being on a conference call with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January of 2020 and “talking about something called COVID and a virus potentially coming from China.
“I had to go to another meeting, so I whispered to (Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen), ‘Is this going to be something we should worry about?’” he said.
“We chuckle about it these days, because, boy, was it ever something we should have been worried about,” he said.
The hospital quickly started creating surge plans, renovating spaces, adding beds and negative-pressure areas and finding PPE for staff.
“We started thinking about this very early on, in January, which allowed us to prepare for what were two really tough winters,” Mathisen said.
A result of the pandemic has been the growth of tele-health to provide services safely. But the biggest thing hospital staff learned was to be flexible and react quickly, things Mathisen noted the health-care industry isn’t known for.
He used words like “nimble” and “pivot” in discussing the time when the state first shut down non-essential services at hospital and then within a couple months allowing them to reopen and encourage and encourage patients to return. Then it was setting up COVID-testing facilities, then vaccination facilities, then learning to care for people with severe COVID.
Mathisen said staff was “really stretched (but) the silver lining, if I can call it that, is that we are a better hospital as far as being able to provide the highest level of care.”
Now, administrators and staffers hope a new era is around the corner where COVID is just another part of the health-care picture.
“I don’t think COVID is going anywhere,” said Dunn. He added, “We’re very early in this pandemic; most last five to 10 years.”
However, COVID may change that time frame, he said, due to the advances in technology for treatments and particularly the rapid development of vaccines.
“We still need a greater percentage of people vaccinated,” Dunn said.
Another lesson hospital officials learned is there is a cost to shutting down health care, as people got sicker from all causes during the pandemic.
Dunn said many people took longer to seek out care, not getting help for chronic conditions or delaying diagnosis of new diseases. The increased stress due to the pandemic, Dunn said, also has contributed to illness.
And there are those for whom COVID continues to affect their health. “And we’re not just talking long COVID. We know just having COVID impacts health long term.” Dunn said.
Memorial officials also said mask-wearing in the hospital is likely to remain for some time, as well as limiting visitors, although the hospital recently opened to more visitors.
“At some point, we’re going to have a new accepted risk,” Mathisen said. “I just don’t see that happening for a while.”
