CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest has reopened all areas that were closed for public safety during Tropical Storm Henri.
“Thank you to the public and our partners for understanding our reasons for closing some high-risk areas for a couple days. Our top priority is the safety of the public and our employees and we are thankful the storm didn’t cause any injuries or damages,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen.
Forest Service staff are still assessing some areas for damage and visitors are advised to keep alert for potential storm-related issues, such as high water or downed tree limbs.
The following have reopened to public use as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021:
Pemigewasset Ranger District, Campton, NH
Zealand Road (NFSR 16)
Long Pond Road (NFSR 19)
Tripoli Road (NFSR 30)
Mack Brook Road (NFSR 609)
Hix Mountain Road (NFSR 31)
Pemi East Side Road (NFSR 887)
Lincoln Woods Trailhead
Lincoln Woods Trail
Saco Ranger District, Conway, NH
Sawyer River Road (NFSR 34)
Slippery Brook Road (NFSR 17)
Lower Falls recreation site
Fourth Iron Campground
Rocky Gorge recreation site
Androscoggin Ranger District, Gorham, NH Wild River Road (NFSR 12)
Little Larry Road (NFSR 8)
Kilkenny Loop Road (NFSR 15)
Bull Brook Road (NFSR 752 and spurs)
Wild River Campground
