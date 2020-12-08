CONWAY — The sporting rivalry between Kennett High and Kingswood will be put on hold for the winter after the Governor Wentworth Regional School Board voted Monday to cancel all winter sports at the Wolfeboro high school.
The board voted 8-1 with board member Timothy Eldridge of Effingham in the minority.
“It’s too bad,” Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver said Tuesday. “It’s a shame they couldn’t have started and seen how things went.”
The Knights traditionally offer boys and girls alpine and cross-country skiing, basketball, Unified basketball, ice hockey, cheerleading, swimming and indoor track.
“I’ll miss playing them,” Michael Lane, KHS ice hockey coach said. The Eagles and Knights were scheduled to play twice this winter.
Weaver said the Conway School Board’s co-curricular committee voted unanimously last Thursday to recommend to the school board to support athletics as the high school and middle school this winter.
That recommendation goes before the full Conway board next Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“We voted to allow teams to unanimously start sports on Tuesday, Dec. 15,” Weaver said. “Hopefully, the board will support us going forward.”
He added: “I’m cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do these sports and keep kids as safe as anywhere else.”
Governor Wentworth board chair Jack Widmer of Tuftonboro thought it was the right thing to cancel winter sports at Kingswood.
“I think there is too much of a chance of things happening,” Widmer said at the meeting. “We look at taking students out of school and having to go remote, I think we have to cancel.”
The board earlier in the meeting voted to begin 2021 by having the district go to remote instruction until Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 21, then reassessing where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eldridge asked the board to consider waiting until the board had a chance to meet with Kingswood’s Athletic Director Aaron House to get his input. He suggested waiting until Martin Luther King Day to see what impact the virus was having on the community.
SAU 49 Superintendent Kathleen Cuddy-Egbert said waiting to make a decision wasn’t an option due to the schedule the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had set up. The NHIAA is targeting Jan. 11 as the first day for games that count.
Kingswood’s website listed tryouts for middle school basketball scheduled for this week and the start of the high school preseason set for this coming Monday.
Board member Charlene Seibel of Wolfeboro wondered, given the high school was scheduled to start next week, how there has been a positive coronavirus test in the school’s hockey program.
Cuddy-Egbert sent a letter from the district to families last Friday, saying, “One of the members of our coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19. We currently have 43 students from Kingswood High School in quarantine. Four students at Kingswood Middle School are also currently in quarantine. Five staff members are in quarantine. If your child was a close contact you have already been notified.”
Seibel said Monday: “Hockey has already demonstrated whatever precautions Aaron has put in place have failed/ Despite the best efforts of those involved. we have has this unfortunate situation.”
She added: “We gave it a shot. Now, it’s time to pull the plug.”
Meanwhile, Lane, who coaches the defending state champion Eagles in hockey, has 16 student-athletes projected to begin practice next week.
“I hope we have a season,” said Lane, who saw his team’s season end after winning its Division III semifinal last March due to COVID-19 (making Berlin and Kennett co-champs). “I have to give a ton of credit to Neal and Colby Locke (the school’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) who have put in a plan for us to do things as safely as possible. I’m excited to hopefully get working with the kids.”
He added: “We’re even putting in our own cohort system of small area groups at practice to keep kids as safe as we can. Athletics is important to all of us, and we want to do it the right way.”
