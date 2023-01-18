Planning board 9822

Conway Planning Board vice chair Ailie Byers at a meeting Sept. 8 proposes a new definition of dwelling unit while chair Ben Colbath looks on. The definition will be discussed at a Jan. 26 public hearing. (SCREEN SHOT VIA VALLEY VISION)

CONWAY — While the town’s court case against a local short-term rental owner remains pending, the Conway Planning Board is proposing to put before voters a new definition of “residential dwelling unit” that could alter the ability of Conway homeowners to rent their property as STRs or have other unintended consequences.

The STR case, Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. The town asked a judge to weigh in, and the judge sided with the STR owners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.