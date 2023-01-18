CONWAY — While the town’s court case against a local short-term rental owner remains pending, the Conway Planning Board is proposing to put before voters a new definition of “residential dwelling unit” that could alter the ability of Conway homeowners to rent their property as STRs or have other unintended consequences.
The STR case, Conway vs. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. The town asked a judge to weigh in, and the judge sided with the STR owners.
In January of 2022, Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius noted that STRs fall within Conway zoning’s definition of residential dwelling unit. Now, the planning board is taking aim at that definition.
It has set a hearing for Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at town hall on proposed zoning changes, including to the definition of residential dwelling unit.
On Tuesday, board chair Ben Colbath said the draft definition could be amended slightly or even tabled at the hearing.
“As far as the exact definition and the intention behind it, I would encourage you to come on down on the 26th ... and you’ll have the answers to your questions,” Colbath told the Sun.
Colbath said the intent is to “clean up” the town ordinances.
Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres by email, added “there really isn’t any sort of connection between any ongoing court cases related to STRs and the proposed zoning definitions from the Board’s perspective.”
Various other definitions are being proposed like changes to the definition of manufactured and modular homes, boarding and rooming house, and duplex, town house and condominium.
Petitioned article regarding the sign ordnance and kennels will also be heard.
Vice chair Ailie Byers told the Sun in a text that she plans to propose a “small tweak” to the proposed definition during the hearing.
Asked by email what the new definition would do, Torres replied, “Any impacts to STRs will be difficult to answer before the N.H. Supreme Court makes a ruling.”
There was discussion of the definition at the planning board’s Sept. 8 meeting, with board member Mark Hounsell saying Byers’ definition would “set the stage” for dealing with STRs.
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the board unanimously voted to put the dwelling unit definition on for the Jan. 26 hearing.
Asked what he thinks the new definition will do, Hounsell said in an email Monday: “This proposed definition is intended to bring clarity to the STR problem in Conway and if adopted will be helpful in making Conway at community where families can better thrive.”
The current definition of residential dwelling unit is “a single unit providing complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
The proposed new definition calls a dwelling unit “a single unit providing a room or group of rooms located within a structure and forming a single habitable unit with facilities which are used, or intended to be used, for living, sleeping, cooking, and eating for the exclusive use of a single family maintaining a household.”
The head of the local short-term rental association isn’t worried about the new definition in terms of short-term rentals but said it could affect property rights in another way.
“Our association is not concerned with the Town’s proposed definition of dwelling unit. Based on current court rulings, we do not believe it would have any effect on current or future STRs,” said David Cavanaugh, president of the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals. “The town’s addition of ‘for the exclusive use of a single family’ is quite honestly unenforceable in regards to STRs and could theoretically make it illegal for roommates to share a property.”
The planning board seems to be doubling down on term “household” without defining it. The word seemed to cause a problem for the town during the Kudrick litigation.
Colbath said he is aware there was debate in the courts over the word.
Ignatius picked the town’s case apart in her 11-page order dated Jan. 25, 2022.
“The court must apply the terms of the ordinance as written ... and not rely on uncodified interests of the town as to what new uses should be prohibited,” said Ignatius. “As outlined above, short-term rentals fit within the Conway ordinance’s definition of residential/dwelling unit and thus need not be owner-occupied in residential districts.”
The town argued that while short-term rentals aren’t listed in the zoning ordinance, they are most similar to “boardinghouses, lodging houses, rooming houses, and tourist houses” and therefore need to be owner-occupied.
However, “transient accommodations” are defined as not having kitchens and Kudrick’s properties have kitchens. “Living as a household” was undefined, and the judge took that to mean a group being alive in the same dwelling doing residential activities.
Oral arguments in the Supreme Court case were heard last November.
Town attorney Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield Hilliard told Supreme Court justices that Ignatius misconstrued the term “living as a household” in the ordinance. He said it means people using a property as a usual residence.
“If the trial judge’s interpretation is right, Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton, they could go into a residential district in Conway, purchase every single house on a street and then check in people at 3 p.m. and out at 11 a.m. the next day,” said Hilliard of Ignatius’ “alive under one roof” interpretation.
The justices noted that nothing about ‘living as a household’ indicates a durational requirement.
“Can I occupy a residence for one day?” asked Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi.
To Justice Gary Hicks, it sounded like Hilliard wanted to have the court rewrite the ordinance.
Kudrick attorney Matthew Johnson of Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law said the town’s definition of “living as a household” was “unworkable” and questioned whether it would prevent people from using their second homes in Conway.
During arguments before Ignatius in November of 2021, Johnson said it would be a violation of the “Fair Housing Act” for “living as a household” to mean that the people living in the residential unit must be a family.
But during arguments before the Supreme Court, Hilliard insisted the term “household” didn’t mean people in the unit had to be related.
Torres said it does not appear that the town code has definitions of “family” or “household.” Asked if “exclusive use” referred to the owner of a house or its occupants, Torres said “that’s a good question” to ask the planning board.
On Monday, zoning expert Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services told the Sun there are issues with the new definition and he plans to attend the Jan. 26 hearing.
“I think their hearts are in the right place, (but) there are some problems in the work,” said Bergeron, who illustrated his point with a hypothetical scenario. “My bride and her shopping friends rent a single-family home for 10 days to use this as their base camp for a lengthy shopping adventure. None are blood relatives or perhaps one or two are, but for that 10 days they live like a family in their household made up of shopping buddies. The residential dwelling unit that they are staying in is no less of a residential dwelling unit because they aren’t blood relatives or because they (supposedly) don’t make up a household,” he noted.
Madison officials say they banned new STRs by changing the definition of dwelling unit last year to say a dwelling unit is “one or more rooms arranged, designed, or used for non-transient residential purposes with independent sanitary and cooking facilities.”
