CONWAY — White Mountains Pride has been taking place during Pride Month throughout June. The White Mountains Pride Festival will feature activities Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center.
Serving as master of ceremonies will be the Rev. Yolanda, a transgender entertainer and inspirational speaker who will share her stories about inclusion and identity. This will mark her second appearance at the festival.
Also providing entertainment will be Felicia Cruz of Portland, Maine; DJ Disco Dungeon; local musician Riley Parkhurst; Food for Bears (a new-to-the-valley rock pop indie duo featuring Haley Gowland and Kyle Newman); and M&D Playhouse’s cast of “Cabaret.” Also performing will be the DellaValla Trio, performing bluegrass; Dark Slate Blue (a local Kennett High band); and others.
Food trucks will include Cheese Louise, Trail’s End Ice Cream and Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ.
Starting at 5 p.m., the festival moves to Abenaki Trail Restaurant and Pub in North Conway for a White Mountains Pride Happy Hour and After Party.
Meanwhile, “Light Up Pride” takes place at Settlers Green Streetside during the month of June nightly — take an evening stroll and watch the buildings at Settlers Green Streetside light up in rainbow colors nightly in celebration of Pride Month. Stop by Settlers Green Customer Service for a free Pride Flag, available all month while supplies last. In celebration of Pride Month, Settlers Green will donate $250 to local non-profit White Mountains Pride. Many of their stores are doing collaborations with LBGTQ non-profits across the nation. Go to settlersgreen.com for further information.
On July 9, M&D Productions will host a White Mountains Pride Night Out at “Cabaret” at the M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway with cocktails at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 20, M&D will host a similar night out for the show, “Fun Home.” Tickets need to be purchased separately for the show so book early at mdplayhouse.com.
