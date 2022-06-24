CONWAY — Inclusion. Respect. Acceptance.
Those are just some of the goals of the White Mountains Pride Festival. First held in 2019, it returns today to the grounds of the North Conway Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns and being held only minimally last year, also due to the pandemic.
“We want people, whether they’re in the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (questioning), intersex, asexual (and agender and ally) plus community, friends and family to come out and support the event,” said Christopher Bellis, co-owner with husband, Eddie Bennett, of the Cranmore Inn of North Conway, past president of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, proud parent of their two teenage children; and chair of the non-profit White Mountains Pride organization, which in 2020 incorporated into its own 501(c)(3).
An estimated 500 people attended the White Mountains Pride Festival in 2019 to cap off a week of events in the valley — it joined a nationwide series of observances commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City that led to the rise of the gay pride movement.
The big controversy locally that year, during that first 2019 festival, was the drag queen story hour at the Conway Public Library, which elicited a protest in front of the library on Route 16.
There will be no drag queen story hour this time around, but organizers are anxious to pick up where they left off (see the full schedule of events in accompanying story).
“We were very excited with our first year as it was a great success. Then the pandemic hit, and we did not feel comfortable doing it because of those concerns in 2020,” said Bellis this week.
“We had a few small events last year, but we were still nervous about getting people together in large groups. We feel more confident this year and now we are looking forward to a great day,” Bellis said.
The interview was done from on the road from Kentucky, where Bellis and Bennett were escorting son David, 17, on a college tour, staying with family of Bennett’s before heading down to Florida to check out a school there.
They also are the proud parents of Sherie, 15, a sophomore at Kennett High.
“The goal is to create visibility around the LGBTQIA community. Without visibility, there is no equality,” said Bellis, adding that in the not-so-distant past, those who were in the LGBTQIA community had to hide their sexuality from their families and workers and stay “in the closet.”
The struggle for social justice still seems never-ending. But Bellis and other supporters of the festival are more than up to the task.
The common refrain they shared in separate interviews this week is that the festival is intended to be a joyous day where the community can come together and enjoy some music, dancing, food and talks.
Bellis was asked if there are concerns within the LGBTQIA about the possible overturning of same-sex marriage by the conservative movement.
“We’re at a time right now where there’s certain rights and privileges that may be being turned back. We’re seeing the Supreme Court on the issue of privacy rights as it relates to abortion, you know, getting ready to turn back the clock,” Bellis said.
“That’s the same basic legal principle that allowed gay couples to marry. There’s fear, potential fear that marriage rights or other rights that have been accomplished, already determined by this very conservative Supreme Court,” said Bellis, a self-described true blue liberal.”
He said there are many “tropes” regarding the LGBTQIA community, and movements such as the festival are meant to help debunk them.
“That ‘Just Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida, that telling kids about gays will make them gay, is just not true ... Just because people are aware of gays does not make them gay,” Bellis pointed out.
“Gays and pedophiles is another trope. You find out most pedophiles are not gay; it’s about power. And the controversy about transgender athletes changing their gender just to win at athletics? That doesn’t happen either,” said Bellis, adding, “Because people don’t understand, they make up stories about what they think is happening. If everyone accepted people for who they are and who they identify as, we would be able to get along together and have a good time together.”
Part of the festival’s hoped-for benefit is to let individuals who may be experiencing such depressive thoughts to know that they are not alone, Bellis and others said.
Told of a recently aired television report about a young gay college student who tried to commit suicide because he had not been allowed by his parents or conservative college to come out, Bellis said such stories are not unheard of but he hopes everyone understands there is help, whether through the National Suicide Hotline (1-800-273-8255) or local counseling and friends.
“Something that still happens today within the LGBTQIA community is that young people don’t feel necessarily connected to others like them. They feel like they’re going through something all by themselves. When we feel alone and isolated, we don’t feel that we have any connectivity with others. That’s when we very often will contemplate things like suicide, which is not the outcome I would like to see for any young person,” Bellis said.
Bellis’ hopes for the festival were echoed in separate interviews this week by board members Amanda Allard and Greg Vander Veer, the latter of whom with his husband Stephen O’Farrell is co-owner of the Christmas Loft and the adjacent Tricks & Treats costume shop.
Allard is a straight married woman who is the mother of two daughters, including her youngest, Marissa Edgerly, who is a 24-year-old who moved in 2018 at age 19 to Fort Collins, Colo., because “she identifies herself as queer and didn’t feel she fit in the valley,” her mother said.
That motivated Allard to join the White Mountains Pride board.
“I’m going to cry just telling the story,” said Allard. “I could have understood it if she had left because she was mad at me or because of a job or school — but she left because she felt she had to go to some place like Portsmouth or Portland or Boston because she felt she didn’t fit in.
“That just broke my heart,” said Allard. “That was so difficult, and I didn’t want that to happen to anybody else. So when I heard about the formation of the festival I jumped on board.”
She said at the 2019 festival, she was pleased to see high schoolers and college-age students attend.
“I was in charge of the crafts table, and they were so happy to come up and get a Pride (temporary) tattoo,” said Allard.
“I recall this one group of students, and one of them was a boy who was wearing a skirt. He was so happy with a big smile on his face. And he’s like, ‘You know, I’m finally dressing like I want to and nobody here is judging me. Nobody here is making fun of me.’ And he was saying, ‘You know, I couldn’t do this at school, I couldn’t do this at home, but I’m able to wear what I want. here!’ And he’s, like, ‘Dude, this is so cool, even if it’s just one day.’
“That was really neat that we were able to give that to that one kid,” she said.
As for her daughter, she returned home for three months during COVID and noticed a more embracing community. “She told me when she was home that she could see a difference driving around the valley, saying she could see Pride rainbow flags flying which had not been like that when she lived here. She congratulated me and the Pride committee, saying we had made a difference,” said Allard, who works as a guest assistant at the MWV Adult Day Center in Center Conway.
Married to Phill Allard and a resident of Center Conway, Allard said of her daughter, “If you needed to put a label on her, it would be ‘pansexual,’ which means she falls in love with a person; she doesn’t fall in love with the gender,” said Allard, noting that her daughter is back in Colorado and is seeing a man originally from Fryeburg, Maine. “She’s celebrating life,” said her proud mom.
Asked about when her daughter first came out to her, Allard told how Marissa came home in the seventh grade and said she had a girlfriend. She said she was “expecting me to be shocked. Instead, I said, ‘Oh really? What’s her name?’”
“That was it. It was like, ‘OK, you have a girlfriend, you have a boyfriend, whatever. I don’t care, as long as you’re happy.’ And that was that was it. But that led her to (jokingly) tell her friends, ‘My mom ruined my coming out.’ I got a kick out of that!” Allard said.
In 2019, Allard helped to hand out water on the sidewalk in front of the Conway Public Library during the protest against the drag queen story hour. She said she was wearing a “Pride Mom” pin that garnered a comment from one of the anti-drag-queen protesters.
“He asked me what does that mean? And I said, I’m a proud mom, and he said, ‘But what is a Pride Mom?’ And I said, ‘I have a daughter who is queer — and I’m proud of her.’ And he just looked at me and asked, ‘How can you be proud of that abomination?’ I just looked at him and I said, ‘How can you call my daughter an abomination if you’ve never met her?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, anyone that goes that way and lays with someone like that is an abomination.’ And I said, ‘You know, sir, do you have children?’ and he said, ‘“Yes, I have three sons, and they’re going to play football someday.’ And I said, ‘I feel very bad for your sons.’ And he just got so flustered, he stormed away, and he made a big deal out of pouring the water onto the ground that I’d given him, which I thought was very funny,” Allard said.
Fellow board member Vander Veer of the Christmas Loft/Tricks & Treats shared Bellis’ and Allard’s hopes that the festival brings awareness, understanding and acceptance.
He said he and his husband O’Farrell are appreciative of how they have been welcomed since moving to the valley from New York City. He and O’Farrell met in 2010 and were married at Bellis and Bennett’s Cranmore Inn in 2018.
“We are happy to support the festival,” said Vander Veer, who says no matter one’s sexual identity, “it’s about respect and dignity, which is what we all deserve.”
Alec Kerr, entertainment editor for the Sun, was asked to join the board of White Mountains Pride after he wrote a sensitive and informative interview with Brian O’Connor, a drag queen whose stage name is Kristi Kreamm, prior to the festival.
“It’s important to be supportive, and to be a figure that allows for inclusion and representation for different people,” said Kerr, who is straight and married to Ashley Kerr.
Kennett High has a Gay Straight Trans Alliance Club, which meets twice a month and has as its adviser health teacher Emily Benjamin. Principal Kevin Carpenter said this week he is happy that Kennett’s GSTA students will be attending the festival and stressed that acceptance and inclusion are goals for the school’s approach to all students.
“Diversity and acceptance should be celebrated for every student as an individual ... Everyone should have the right to be respected for their freedom of choice,” said Carpenter, adding, “I think it’s great the students will be participating at the festival.”
Janice Crawford, soon to retire as executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce, told the Sun the chamber provided a supportive role to get White Mountains Pride up and running and she is pleased to see it now operating as its own independent entity.
“It’s about recognizing all of the people of this valley that make up our community. It’s a tough topic,” said Crawford, “but it’s another reminder that we are all in this world together.”
For more info, go to whitemountainspride.com.
