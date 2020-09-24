NEEDS COMMENT FROM MITCH YEATON
OSSIPEE — The Ossipee Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously granted White Horse Recovery Center a special exception to have a 28-bed residential treatment facility despite objections from neighbors who raised concerns about safety, water use, lighting and crime.
White Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit behavioral health center with locations in Ossipee and North Conway. It offers both secular and Christian-based substance-use disorder programs, as well as mental health services.
This meeting, which drew about 50 people, was to take place in August but was postponed because White Horse CEO Mitch Yeaton had been exposed to someone who was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
White Horse is seeking to house a new facility at 45 Old Granite Road, which is located off Route 28 about 1.5 miles south of the Ossipee Hannaford at the corner of Route 16.
With the ZBA's OK, the project now heads to the planning board for site plan review.
This facility would house men with substance use disorders who seek help. Residents would have to go through detox and an assessment before being admitted. They would stay between 28-60 days, and there would be 24-hour-a-day supervision in the building, said Yeaton.
"Putting this treatment center in is something this community really needs," said Yeaton. "There are no beds here. We have to send people out as far as Florida and into Kentucky to find them beds in a treatment center."
White Horse had to meet eight criteria to earn a special exception: the proposed use is permitted by special exception; public health and safety would be protected; the site is appropriate; the project wouldn't reduce property values; facilities and parking would be adequate; no undue nuisance or serious hazard to pedestrian or vehicular traffic; allowed under Article 4 and 5 of the zoning ordinance; and no valid objections from abutters.
The zoning board consisted of Doreen French (alternate promoted), Bill Grover, Danny Fischbein, Roy Barron and Ed MacDonald (chair).
Before the zoning board voted, they took comments from the audience.
Speaking out against the project was Karen Banks, who along with fellow abutters Karen Young and Lauren Jodoin, had drafted a letter explaining why they felt the project did not meet the criteria.
Among their concerns were that the building, water and septic systems could not handle 28 people living there; that the center would hurt property values; that increased traffic would cause a hazard for pedestrians; that the horseshoe driveway lacked the proper sight requirements; and that the facility might lead to an uptick in crime.
Banks read the letter aloud. At various times she was stopped by MacDonald because her three-minute limit had expired but he allowed her to continue when other audience members donated their time to her.
"We hope to have illustrated that this site proposal is not well-aligned with the definition of the Ossipee Village District and would not blend well within this particular village environment," said Banks.
"We feel that a better solution would be to ree-valuate the decision to either look again at the old nursing home annex or to consider other properties in the Ossipee area that might be better suited for this type of use," she said.
Carroll County Commissioner David Babson said commissioners are unsure if the county-run water works could handle a 28-bed facility. He asked that White Horse pay for that issue to be evaluated.
Other people also questioned if the county would be able to provide water.
Fischbein questioned whether lack of water was really an issue. "We live on the largest aquifer anywhere around," he said.
Architect Tony Fallon also didn't think water would be a challenge. "I've never heard a concern about an 8-inch main not having enough water," said Fallon.
During the hearing, White Horse attorney John Ratigan of Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella with offices in Portsmouth, Meredith and Concord, stressed that such a facility would not hurt property values and they verified that with a company called Avaitar Associates of New England.
Mike Hashem who owns a gun shop called Old Post Office Antiques and also keeps a residence near the shop. He said his property line is 15 feet away from the proposed treatment center. He worried that the center's lighting would spill over into his bedroom and also brought up the possibility of a resurgence in crime.
"This is a nice little community," said Hashem. "For 14 years, right next-door to me, I lived next to a damn drug house. After a lot of work, plus witnessing a death there, we got them out of there. The community has been really good for three or four years. Right now it's calm. It's nice. Don't screw it up, please!"
Zoning board members said many of the abutters' complaints need to be addressed to the planning board.
Meanwhile, Dale Smith of Effingham and a woman who referred to herself as Kelly both said that White Horse had turned their lives around.
"I grew up in this town and watched the drugs take over — I was one of them,” said Smith. "White Horse changed my life. I'm a productive member of society. I own my own business, bought a house and a couple trucks this year. I owe that to White Horse."
Town Attorney Rick Sager said those with standing, like abutters, have 30 days to appeal to the ZBA.
If that's denied, the case can go to the Superior Court.
Otherwise it would end up before the planning board for site plan review.
Yeaton reached by phone Thursday said he just wants to get through the process. He understand the abutters’ concerns and he thought he addressed them during the meeting.
“I thought the zoning board was fair, they did their job, and we have to do ours to get ready for the planning board,” said Yeaton.
