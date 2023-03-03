By Kim Beals, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — I kind of think I need to stick up for Chubby Whitaker.
There are things happening on land he deeded to the town of Conway for the recreational use of its residents that may have him rolling in his grave.
First, let me acknowledge the late Charles “Chubby” Whitaker (1895-1977) of North Conway Village for deeding to the town in July 1971, land in North Conway Village referred to locally as Whitaker Woods which he specifically intended to “be used for public recreational purposes and shall be maintained forever in a wild and natural state.”
This tract of land shares streets and connections synonymous with the history of this valley: Kearsarge Road, Lucy, Redstone Quarry, Eastern Slope, Mount Washington Valley, Maine Central Railroad, and not insignificantly, my backyard.
I’m not only a neighbor — like hundreds of others whose homes have access near Whitaker Woods — but I’m also proud and loosely appointed steward of the “Spirit of the Gift” that Chubby deeded to be used, loved and shared year-round.
In the past few months, I’ve had dozens of conversations with people either on trail or calling me for my thoughts about the recent use changes in Whitaker.
It saddened me to realize that Whitaker was becoming a battleground of walkers vs. skiers vs. groomers vs. dogs.
I’ve waited months to speak out as I really was hopeful some good would come from all the money spent and time invested to create new uses for the trails. I also wanted to experience firsthand what many users were expressing concerns about. I certainly had my own concerns.
Every morning, I walk my 15-year-old dog who, since she was 7 weeks old up until last year, has accompanied me as I’ve skied, biked or hiked the paths and trails of Whitaker Woods. Sadly, numerous times this week, as I met neighbors on our way into Whitaker, the conversations quickly turned to the hostile and confrontational altercations they and friends had been having with “Trail Hosts” while walking in Whitaker Woods.
A week ago I, too, had one of those confrontational experiences.
I was with my friend and his 12-year-old dog, both of whom come to Whitaker regularly.
“Hey!” we hear, and turn to see an older man skiing towards us as we stand chatting at an intersection of mostly ungroomed snow leading out of the woods.
“Where are you going?” the man demands to know.
“Home,” I say, while thinking, “That’s nosy and none of your business.”
Then the rude, unwarranted and arrogant verbal confrontation begins in earnest.
“You are not allowed on the groomed trails!”
“Well,” I respond, “earlier this morning there were 30-40 walkers and skiers with dogs at this intersection. And, by the way, my dog can no longer do hills,” I say, pointing to the designated “walking’ path” that turns sharply up a steep, ungroomed trail.
He snaps, “I don’t care if your dog can’t do hills! That’s not my problem!”
He continues, “And Cort (Hansen, president of the Mount Washington Valley Ski and Snowshoe Foundation) won’t be giving you any sympathy! Peter (Donohoe will be at the Whitaker House at 3 if you have a complaint!”
To try to bring the abuse to a halt, I quickly say, “I am NOT looking for sympathy and it IS your problem that my dog can’t walk up hilly trails because neither can 50 percent of the people who come into Whitaker to walk the flat groomed trails they’ve been accustomed to using for decades!”
I point out, “The trails have not been properly designated for the majority of users in here who happen to be walkers. And the new winter walking trail is not groomed and doesn’t allow for two people with two dogs to pass each other safely!”
To my relief, he finally leaves.
I heard about more unpleasantness last weekend, when I had coffee with one of Whitaker’s longtime dog walker/skiers, who shared tales of harassment, in particular by a woman skier (host?) who apparently who has stalked people several times one morning while they were walking their dogs and who eventually spewed insults, asking if they could read because she was sure their dogs couldn’t.(Bear in mind, these are all skiers, who most times come back later in the day to ski with their dogs with them.
I should note that, thankfully, skiers are still allowed ski with their dog on the same groomed trails they are not allowed to walk on.
The irony being, pounds per square inch of a 40-pound, four-legged animal running to keep up with their owner does more damage to a trail than two human feet on a peaceful walk.
Everyone I have talked to say this new verbal harassment from what appears to be trail hosts is abusive and has disrupted the peace and tranquillity of time they spend in Whitaker Woods, a place that used to be a haven for them.
Evdery one of the folks I talked to said the newly designated “walkers only” trail is not practical primarily because it is an approximately 4-mile perimeter trail of mostly hilly ungroomed terrain and doesn’t loop anywhere logically, forcing walkers to cross trails, tracked lanes or groomed areas to get back on their assigned trail that’s way longer than they want to walk.
The time they allotted for their normal walk in the woods on what used to be connected trails and a 20-30 minute loop is now dictated illogically by the powers that be. No one elderly or rehabbing from surgery could possibly navigate it. The one flat section by the Whitaker House is accessible only from the western side (from the Whitaker House or the Eastern Inns) and doesn’t accommodate the hundreds of users who access Whitaker from North Conway Village streets or neighborhoods in Intervale and Kearsarge.
My experience has always been that most residents who use Whitaker Woods care deeply about it. We respect the groomers when they are on the trail and we clean up after our dogs. We admonish anyone we catch who does not. We do not walk on “machine ski tracks.” We clear debris from windstorms many times before the groomers are even warming up the groomer because we are in there to ski or walk at 7 a.m. and out by 8 a.m. We did not complain about the poor grooming after Slim and Joe quit. We did not complain that the only time grooming was up to par after Slim and Joe quit was when there was a race scheduled for that day. I will add that the grooming improved when Peter joined the team.
Here is my opinion:
The problem seems rooted in a lack of resident input when the plan was being put together. Why were the actual beneficiaries and daily, winter users of Whitaker Woods not included by the Conservation Commission in this new trail concept? It is mind-boggling to me that a citizen’s advisory committee wasn’t formed. Hundreds of Conway residents are in Whitaker Woods daily. Why were resident users not consulted? I shared my concerns months earlier with one of the volunteer trail designers — sadly, my advice apparently fell on deaf ears.
Had the powers that be asked, I would have provided the following informal “approximate” numbers (prior to the redesign): Whitaker Woods in Winter: 100-125 residents, skiing/walking daily/midweek, with another 50 being visitors. Weekends and vacation weeks, numbers can double. Fifty to 75 percent of the residents are walking, or skiing and walking with dogs. At least 50 percent are age 30-65, with 20 percent being age 65 and older. Another 10-15 percent are age 19-29, and 10-15 percent are kids up to age 18, all skiing, sledding or walking with their family. Of course, during the initial COVID years, numbers were staggeringly larger.
I also would have reminded them that Chubby’s deed states: “Signs on the property shall be kept at a minimum and conform with accepted conservation practices.” The number of new, recently installed signs in Whitaker is shocking. There are now nearly 50 6-to-8-foot posts with signs sending people into various areas but not describing the hilly conditions of the walking trail.
In addition, with the widening and redesign of some new trails, former natural paths were filled in or created with dirt containing asphalt and paving from streets dug up for improvements to town roads. Asphalt in Whitaker? It is bizarre seeing chunks of asphalt (a toxic subtance) in what were once just natural trails and paths. I understand controlling costs, but isn’t there a better way to save a few dollars?
Then there are the trails and paths that have been made into roads for massive logging machinery. Entry points have been widened to accommodate large machinery or personal trucks driven by people that should be walking in to inspect their work instead of driving in, disrespecting the “no mechanized vehicles” covenant of Chubby’s deed.
Some trails no longer are trails but widened and left open for public cars and trucks to enter, and some do. My neighbor also told me that twice she’s come across cars leisurely driving about on Whitaker Woods trails.
I applaud sound forest maintenance practices; however, some of the logging in Whitaker this past decade, I believe, has been excessive. Massive stumps and piles of slash scar what used to be pleasant peaceful walking areas — a stark reminder of cut 100-year-old legacy trees.
Another effect of all this new disruption: Cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares used to be abundant in several locations, but because (to my knowledge) no habitat surveys were ever done in the woods, more endangered species’ habitats were destroyed with each logging operation. A few years ago, I actually participated in the cottontail surveys done by UNH and Fish and Game. I didn’t know cottontail rabbits were endangered. Whitaker had a section where they used to be abundant. Same with snowshoe hares. Haven’t seen any after each habitat was logged.
Deer and bear, are rarely seen in there anymore. Bobcats, and gray and red fox were once plentiful. And I haven’t noticed any turkeys or predator birds (owls and hawks) on my daily walks.
Whitaker Woods winter trails were never meant to be a Great Glen Trails or Jackson Ski Touring experience. For decades, walkers and skiers co-existed, for the most part peacefully. Snowshoers typically jaunted off into the woods where they could actually use their apparatus for its intended purpose. Fat-tire bikers seemed to respect the trails designated for their use.
Of course, there will always will be the occasional human who genuinely doesn’t “get it.” Or the XC purist who takes it personally that someone is walking on their “space” aka groomed skate lane. However, for decades and for most, thankfully, Whitaker has been a magical source of enjoyment for thousands of users, year-round, morning, noon and night.
In conclusion, I hope the learning curve of this new use of Whitaker Woods is modified to appropriately serve ALL of the users of this jewel of land generously deeded to the town.
I hope the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring, the Conway Conservation Commission and the volunteers back down from their confrontational approach to educating the users.
I hope that the level trails throughout Whitaker are opened back up for older or compromised walkers. But most of all, I hope we could see the trails return to use by skiers and walkers alike. Walkers and skiers who co-existed peacefully in the past. Perhaps we would be allowed to go back to that relationship with, of course, a stronger understanding and respect for the needs of all.
Kim Beals is the owner of Corporate Communications of North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.