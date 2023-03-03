CONWAY — In an appearance before Conway selectmen Tuesday and in a televised interview at Sun-TV studios on Wednesday, Cort Hansen, executive director of the non-profit Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation, and volunteer groomer Peter Donohoe discussed recent changes in marking trails and enforcing use of of those trails in the town-owned Whitaker Woods.

At the 1971 Conway town meeting, at the urging of then-Selectman Chet Lucy and others, the 121-acre Whitaker Woods was acquired from Charles “Chubby” Whitaker (1896-1977) for $57,500, $20,000 of which came from a federal grant.

