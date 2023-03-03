CONWAY — In an appearance before Conway selectmen Tuesday and in a televised interview at Sun-TV studios on Wednesday, Cort Hansen, executive director of the non-profit Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation, and volunteer groomer Peter Donohoe discussed recent changes in marking trails and enforcing use of of those trails in the town-owned Whitaker Woods.
At the 1971 Conway town meeting, at the urging of then-Selectman Chet Lucy and others, the 121-acre Whitaker Woods was acquired from Charles “Chubby” Whitaker (1896-1977) for $57,500, $20,000 of which came from a federal grant.
In 1989, the foundation, then known as the MWV Ski Touring Association, approached the town, offering to groom trails in Whitaker Woods as a community service.
Four or five years later, Hansen says they went back to selectmen, asking to be able to charge skiers in Whitaker Woods to help defray costs of the grooming. Now, a season's pass costs $25 for a first-time resident pass and $15 for subsequent renewals.
Last spring, the Conway Conservation Commission, which oversees town conservation properties, including Whitaker Woods, took a fresh look at use issues there, specifically to separate the dog walkers' trails from those of the cross-country skiers, and developed a plan.
Although Hansen and Donohoe acknowledge there has been criticism by some (see today's cover story), they contend that most feedback has been favorable.
They said Whitaker Woods, as did all outdoor recreation sites in the valley, saw greater demand during the pandemic, and that pressure has continued, although due to the winter getting off to a challenging start, Hansen estimated that resident trail pass sales are down from the usual 1,300 to about 900.
Trail use from dog owners and walkers — who don’t need a trail pass — continues to be stronger than ever, he noted.
Hansen and Donohoe want to get their message out about the reason why the changes were made, especially about separating groomed walking/snowshoeing/fat biking trails from groomed cross country ski trails. They pledge to continue to seek input from the public.
As they told selectmen Tuesday, the core of the trail network is now designated for cross-country skiing, and the perimeters of the network to the southeast by the quarry (an uphill walk) and those behind the town’s Whitaker Homesite building (on what is known as the Bancroft property) to the northern edge are set aside for walkers/snowshoers/fat bikers and dog walkers.
They said the conservation commission and volunteers put up signposts and three kiosks — one at the Whitaker Homesite, a second at the trails entrance near the John H. Fuller Elementary School parking lot and a third off Kearsarge Road on the eastern perimeter of the network.
Selectmen thanked Hansen and Donohoe for their efforts.
David Weathers, who is selectmen's representative to the Conway Conservation Commission, told the Sun that selectmen have heard reports about rudeness on behalf of trail hosts and that they encourage respectful discussions by users and hosts alike as all get used to the new rules.
"It's a safer situation, and we ask for cooperation and understanding of what we're trying to accomplish here," he told the Sun Wednesday.
He noted that after the conservation commission did a timber sale in Whitaker Woods last summer, Nat Lucy, current chair of the commission, came to selectmen and received approval to use some proceeds from the sale to purchase and erect the kiosks and signs. Trail work was also done, including grading and the designating of trails for walking and skiing.
There are now about 7 kilometers set aside and groomed by the foundation for the walkers, and an equal amount for skiers, Hansen and Donohoe said.
Below are excerpts from the Sun’s March 1 interview. To watch the entire interview, go to conwaydailysun.com.
SUN: For those who may not be familiar with the issues, please state why in your opinion it is favorable to separate walkers, snowshoers, dog walkers and fat tire bikers from groomed ski trails.
DONOHOE: I would say it's a multifaceted problem. From a grooming perspective, it's about the quality of the product that we put down for skiers to enjoy. Another is one where skiers are traveling at one speed and walkers are traveling at another speed, as well as snowshoers and fat-tire riders. And people walking their dogs is still another. So it's a safety thing.
Add the total number of people, having grown substantially who are using Whitaker Woods, which I think, by the way, is a really good thing.
SUN: Some contend (including Kim Beals in her article) that trail staff has been rude in dealing with the public. True, Cort?
HANSEN: The goal here is to educate, it's not to police. And you have to explain the goal. We're doing the best we can, and trying to do the best we can and do it as politely as we can. And sometimes we may not achieve what some people perceive to be a polite delivery on that. So it's both sides, no question.
DONOHOE: I have had lots of discussions with folks out there. And my primary objective, which is a little different than Cort’s (although I share the same objective) is to gather information from people. I've been listening to what people are saying, because I want their feedback.
SUN: How are you planning to move forward?
DONOHOE: I would like to make a point that I wish we had a person who was a walking representative, because I think we could get their input for what they want moving forward. I'm gathering information. I've taken copious amounts of notes about what people have suggested along the way. Some of the ideas are good ideas and those I've talked to already had a couple of discussions with Nat Lucy, chair of the conservation commission.
Note: The conservation commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway. To provide input, email chair Nat Lucy at nattielucy@gmail.com or the Conway Conservation Commission via recording secretary Jacqueline White at jwhite@conwaynh.org.
