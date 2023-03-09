CONWAY — In the largest turnout for a school deliberative meeting since 2011, citizens on Wednesday night voted 207-51 to restore the $1.2 million that the Conway Municipal Budget Committee cut last month from the proposed 2023-24 school operating budget.

About 325 people turned out to Kennett's Loynd Auditorium; in fact, the annual school meeting was delayed 45 minutes to allow everyone to register and get their voting cards.

