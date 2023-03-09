CONWAY — In the largest turnout for a school deliberative meeting since 2011, citizens on Wednesday night voted 207-51 to restore the $1.2 million that the Conway Municipal Budget Committee cut last month from the proposed 2023-24 school operating budget.
About 325 people turned out to Kennett's Loynd Auditorium; in fact, the annual school meeting was delayed 45 minutes to allow everyone to register and get their voting cards.
Nine articles were on this year’s school warrant, but it was Article No. 6, the proposed operating budget, that dominated the bulk of the 90-minute meeting.
Michelle Capozzoli, Conway School Board chair, made the motion to increase the school operating budget by $1.2 million, the same amount the budgeeters had cut last month.
After the budget committee vote, Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun, “It didn’t surprise me. There are certain individuals on the committee who are using this methodology to close a school. All you have to do is look at the facilities usage committee’s report that closing a school will save the district about $1 million annually.”
On Wednesday, Capozzoli said: “Unfortunately, the Budget Committee decided to cut $1.2 million from the budget. This board and Superintendent Richard have been very upfront about what a cut of this amount would mean.”
Budget committee member Stacy Sand, long a staunch supporter of education, was one of the budgeteers who voted to cut $1.2 million.
“This was a really hard vote for me,” Sand said. “Before we voted on last year's budget, I requested through the school superintendent that the school board look very closely at reducing the costs in the school system in a way that made sense, that didn't harm programs and didn't harm the educational curriculum of our students.
"And I did not ask them to push that last year, because we were still dealing with the effects of COVID and we had a lot of things to make up for. So the budget we're operating on now was quite a bit higher than maybe what we can truly afford.”
She added: “I went through every single line in this book to see if there was a way to reasonably make some cost cuts that would make sense and not harm the education and experience of our children. And the only thing that made sense was to consolidate our students.”
Board member Joe Mosca said: “Stacy has some great point; however, this is not the time to close a school. The reason why I say that is we have a lot of building going on. We have several hundred new units coming into town. We have to see what's going to happen with the sending town tuition contracts, too.”
Budget committee member Kit Hickey, who also sits on the planning board, agreed with Mosca. She said as many as 620 new housing units are on the horizon.
“And that's just three developments,” she said. “Currently, 18 percent of our population is aged 19 and under. So if you do the math, that’s 180 new students just from those three developments.”
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre, who made the motion for the cut last month, says the town cannot afford to maintain and staff three elementary schools.
“Just from a pure economic numbers standard, we need to do something and we need to do it soon,” he said. “We can continue to kick this can down the road and that's fine as long as you folks are all willing to pay the price. And the price is extra tax dollars out of your pocket.”
Karen Umberger, who served on an elementary school closure committee in 2006, said that the group agreed a school should be closed but people felt it wasn’t the right time for such a move.
“We're almost 20 years into this discussion, of which there have been five, six, I don't know, four other committees on closing a school,“ she said. “And it's still not the right time. So my question is, when is the right time? Is it tomorrow? Is it next year? Is it 20 years from now?”
Umberger implored the next sitting school board to make a decision “one way or another.” She added, “I’m tired of 18 years of no decisions,”
Budgeteer Bill Marvel supported the cut.
“The $1.2 million is, in a normal year, not a devastating cut,” he said. “The school board regularly hands back a million or two at the end of every year.”
Later, Marvel added: “They're going to hand back another million or two next year. That's the kind of sloppy budgeting that makes the budget committee nervous about the school board's thinking. They are always over budget. And it's difficult not to do with such a large budget when you have the largest staff and faculty of any school your size.”
“There have been quite a few comments about turning back money to the taxpayers as being a bad thing,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “I look at it the opposite. When we build budgets 18 months in advance. If I were to tell you that 18 months later, we were at 97.5 percent of the total operating budget, I'd say that's a pretty good deal.”
Richard said the district has been “extremely aggressive” in applying for federal grants.
“So when people are critical of that, we can stop writing grants,” he said. “I don't think that's what you want us to do. I don't think you want us to just spend money because it's there.”
School board candidate Mark Hounsell urged the legislative body not to restore the $1.2 million to the budget at this time. He wanted more voters to have a say on the matter on election day on April 11.
“Hopefully, SB2 is on its last legs, but it's here tonight.,” he said. “We know what's going to take place tonight with this gathering. But as Mr.(Bob) Drinkhalll (of the budget committee said and as Mr. (Mark (Guerringue, Sun publisher) just alluded to, it's denying 7,500 people the opportunity to likewise participate. Now, I suspected about 500 people will vote (on April 11), but it'll be a better vote, a more accurate vote of what the feeling of the community is. I don't want to close any elementary school, but we may have to. And that is an honest inquiry that we must make.”
After the motion passed by secret ballot, resident Tad Furtado sought to increase the budget by $268,654.
“I would close a school but I would give the school department that $1.2 million still, and say to them, invest this money wisely, improve our education and improve our outcomes. I don't care about saving the dollars, that's not what I want. I want them to spend that money and have the school system be as good as it can be.”
Furtado added: “Imagine if we only had two (elementary) schools in Conway, and you voters said, ‘Hey, Conway School Board, here’s $1 million or $1.2 million to make our school systems better.’ Does anybody think we would build a third school? I don't think anybody would, right? Not at the utilization we have now, but that's really the reverse of the situation we’re in.”
The amendment failed 209-23.
