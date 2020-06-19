CONWAY — The Kennett High Class of 2020 graduation at the summit of Cranmore Mountain on June 13 drew worldwide attention for the community’s creativity to make it a day to remember for the Eagles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hometown flock now has another keepsake to remind them of the day — an incredible video created by Abbey Donaldson, who captured the heart and soul of the Eagles and our community in eight minutes and 32 seconds.
Donaldson, the graphic arts teacher in the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School and is a KHS graduate (Class of 2011, maiden name Gutowski), owns Abbey Jane Creative in North Conway. She was contracted by Drive Brand Studios, with Badger Realty as the primary sponsor, to shoot video of graduation.
But she wanted to do more than just shoot a video. She told a story of the Class of 2020 that got 30,000 views in the first 24 hours of its release and was approaching 55,000 shares by Friday at 1 p.m.
You can view the video at tinyurl.com/y769fly5.
Donaldson enlisted the help of her former University of Maine teacher Neil Shelley as a second videographer. The two, equipped with drones and video cameras, set out to capture the community.
Asked who her inspiration is, Donaldson quickly said her dad, Ben Gutowski.
“My dad is where I get my creativeness, 100 percent, from,” she said.
She and Shelley shot drone video of the community at 5:30 a.m. in the days leading up to graduation. On June 12, they worked throughout the day into the early evening, shooting footage.
“We wanted it to look like an apocalyptic town because of the coronavirus when we were filming a lot of drone footage, which meant getting up early when there wasn’t much traffic,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson enlisted the help of senior class valedictorian Grace Jarell as the main character in the video.
It begins with Grace walking into an empty, dimly lit Peter Ames Gymnasium in her graduation cap and steps to a microphone and delivers a commencement speech that Donaldson wrote.
“Grace was a freaking rock star,” Donaldson said. “She didn’t have a copy to practice with. She just killed it. She started with flat emotion in the beginning, indicating that all hope was lost.”
“Kennett Class of 2020, happy graduation day. It is obvious that’s is not how we imagined our graduation and definitely not how we imagined our senior year.
“These last few months have been trying on us, our families and our communities, but for the last four years, we have been taught to solve problems — mathematics, case studies, social and economic issues. We have been told to think outside the box, find solutions and harness our creativity to overcome obstacles and adversity.
“We can see now, more than ever, as we enter into the world beyond high school, how imperative these lessons are.
“This might not be how we imagined our graduation, but when your school and community come together to solve problems … you get graduation reimagined.”
The scene shifts for Cranmore with Grace and the Class of 2020 enjoying a graduation they will never forget, and then the day is capped off by the Kennett Karavan, with the Eagles driving through town to countless cheers from families and community members.
“We had to get Grace to the mountaintop on Friday and then we got to do it all over again on Saturday,” Donaldson said.
Grace closed out her speech: “Countless times we’ve been warned about the harshness and the unpredictability of the world.
“As I look at the community we were fortunate to grow up in, the support of the business owners, the local families, the teachers and administration of Kennett, I am not scared. I am not scared because I’ve seen this beautiful example of support and the desire to solve the problems that arise.
“We must emulate our community character as we enter into this real-world because if we do, fellow graduates we will get a future reimagined.”
With more than 40 hours of video, Donaldson was determined to get a finished product done as quickly as possible.
“That was probably the hardest I’ve ever worked post-production,” she said. “When I shoot a wedding, I have a little bit of time to edit 40 hours (of footage) for a 10-15 minute video. I felt my eyeballs bruise doing this. In three days, I edited for 37 hours.”
The video closes with photos of graduates taken by Megan Bailey Photography and recognition of those who sponsored graduation this year.
Donaldson is happy with the finished product.
“I really am proud of it,” she said. “Could I have gone and just filmed this event like any other event? Yes, but this is the most unique situation that has ever happened to a Kennett graduation (in 97 years). Everything got canceled for these seniors.”
But, she said, “The community didn’t say no to their graduation, they said yes, and thought outside the box.”
Carpenter called the video “phenomenal.” “I thought Abbey did an incredible job of providing a great example of the creativity and ingenuity we have here.
“I was so psyched with how it turned out. The response has been awesome with it reaching more than 50,000 people. It was so tastefully done. She did such a great job.”
There are already 82 comments on the school’s Facebook page.
Kristin Walker Coleman posted: “Unbelievable, Abigale Donaldson, chills and well-deserved recognition for the KHS Class of 2020! Epic.”
Bill Edmunds, station manager at Valley Vision (Channel 1301) wrote: “Wonderful work! I would love to broadcast this on Valley Vision.”
KHS Guidance Counselor Cheryl Furtado wrote: “Abbey, this is amazing! Megan Bailey, your pictures are awesome! Grace’s speech — perfect!”
“That may be the best part,” said Donaldson, “seeing it touched people and they enjoyed it and I was able to tell a story — that validates me.”
She added: “I hope this is a good example for my students. It shows them that I’m still actively making stuff now. I hope it inspires them.”
