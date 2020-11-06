SAT FEATURE SIDEBAR
CONWAY — Among local Veterans Day ceremonies is an outdoor gathering at John Fuller Elementary School in North Conway at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, and a ceremony in North Conway's Schouler Park Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
"We usually hold out event indoors in the gym but due to the pandemic we are having our veterans outside and our students inside, with tech support bringing us together," said Danielle Nutting, principal of John Fuller.
Local American Legion Posts 95 of North Conway and 46 of Conway are collaborating on Veterans Day ceremonies planned for North Conway’s Schouler Park Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there will not be a parade unlike past years in North Conway.
However, all veterans are asked to safely socially distance congregate in Schouler Park at 11 for a talk by guest speaker Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.), a three-tour decorated Vietnam War combat veteran, past North Conway American Legion Post 95 Post Commander and former Republican Conway state representative.
Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre will then give remarks, discussing the sacrifice of all who wear the uniform, including those who fought in World War II and the resolve shown by America and the world following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, focusing on three friends who he lost in the attacks on the Pentagon.
Veterans and a guest are then invited to a lunch immediately following the brief ceremonies at American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road in Conway. For more information, call LeFebrvre at (603) 356-7296 or Post 46 at (603) 447-3927.
