CONWAY — This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
During that epic challenge, 1,203 New Hampshire servicemen and women lost their lives, and 56,000 Granite Staters served as part of the 16 million American fighting force.
Locally, we salute World War II veterans Earl Luther “Smitty” Smith, 97, of Conway and Dwight A. Smith, 95, formerly of Kearsarge and now of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
During the conflict, Smitty was from nearby Lovell, Maine; Dwight was then of Groton, Vt.
They are two living examples of what journalist and author Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation” in his 1998 book of the same name.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that nationwide, approximately 325,000 men and women of those who served remain alive today, a significant decline from the 939,000 alive in 2015.
One wonders: Where would we be without their commitment and example of duty and honor above self?
“We just did what we had to do,” said Smitty this week.
Father of Brian Smith, owner of North Country Fair Jewelers in North Conway Village, Smitty was a 21-year old ball turret gunner on an 8th Army Air Force B-17 bomber when when his plane was hit over Germany on Feb. 22, 1944.
“I was involved in three forced landings, and one in which my plane went down and we had to parachute from the plane after it got hit. The three forced landings were in England; the fourth was in Germany, and that led to my being a guest of the German government for a year,” said Smitty in a 2012 interview.
The 8th Army Air Force suffered 26,000 casualties and 28,000 prisoners of war during World War II. Bomber crews were assigned to make 25 missions. Few made that many.
“We were supposed to fly 25 missions, but less than half did. That’s why they made such a big deal about the Memphis Belle, that plane they used to sell war bonds on a tour of the United States and which they made that movie about,” said Smitty.
“It was one of the first B-17 heavy bombers to complete 25 combat missions with her crew intact,” he said.
He lost his right hand and right arm to a point 4 inches below his right elbow, and received medical care while being held by the Germans as a prisoner of war for seven months. He and another POW were part of a prisoner exchange in September 1944 that put them on a train to a port in Germany, after which they sailed to Sweden. From there, he shipped home to New York.
He has worn a prosthesis in place of his right hand and lower arm for 76 years. Asked if he was ever bitter about having been disabled, Smith replied, “No. Not at all. You’ve got to realize that if you’re flying over someone’s country and dropping bombs on them, you’re going to be shot at.”
All 10 members of Smith’s B-17 “Winsome Winn 2” survived the war, only Smitty remains the only crew member alive today.
Asked about the importance of honoring veterans, Smitty said, “It’s important to keep the spirit alive so that folks won’t forget the sacrifices that have been made, that they will honor those people who have gone into the service who haven’t come home.”
Likewise, Dwight Smith, who served on the USS South Dakota in the South Pacific during the war, said this week that the Great Depression and the war were both character-forging experiences to which he and all members of their generation rose.
He related what it was like to be 18, fresh out of a two-year college, and reporting for duty in May 1943 onboard the battleship South Dakota, which was undergoing repairs in Norfolk, Va.
Two days after reporting, he was sailing through the Panama Canal, en route to the South Pacific.
“My state of mind? I was fresh out of boot camp and not even really a sailor yet, and here I was headed for combat aboard that big ship in the South Pacific. I felt I was a small cog in a big operation; that I was there, and that I did what I had to do. And, of course, I was scared.”
Dwight’s post was in the “bowels of the ship,” where his job was to plot targets for the twin 5-inch gunner, taking into account such factors as humidity and the wind.
The battleship was attacked frequently by Japanese kamikazes, Dwight said.
“The principal task of the South Dakota was to protect our aircraft carriers by sending up a wall of bullets when enemy aircraft attacked,” he related.
Dwight’s naval service took an abrupt turn when he noticed a message on the ship’s bulletin board that said the Navy would take five volunteers for its V-12 college program, which was designed to train enlisted men to become commissioned officers.
Asked about the decision by President Harry Truman to unleash the atomic bombs over Nagasaki and Hiroshima that led to the Japanese surrender, Dwight said, “It was a horrible thing to do to the Japanese people, but as a 20-year-old, I remember saying to myself that we had to get this war over with.”
Despite the end of the war, Dwight’s service duty was not over yet, as he was next assigned to a cargo ship in Jacksonville, Fla. Now a radar operator, he sailed with the cargo of prefabricated houses and tobacco to London, England. After delivering its cargo for war-torn England, the Hyde sailed to Boston, transporting returning G.I.s.
Dwight was discharged from the Navy on April 6, 1948.
After graduating in 1947 from Dartmouth on the G.I. Bill, Dartmouth College on the GI Bill after the war, Dwight contemplated following his father’s footsteps in the Merchant Marine at his bride Gee’s urging, he took a job with the Boston & Maine two days after graduating in 1947. Five children and assignments to four states with the railroad followed over the next 26 years.
He came to North Conway in 1968 on a Massachusetts Bay Railroad enthusiasts’ excursion and inquired about then boarded-up train station, then owned by ski school/ski shop founder Carroll P. Reed and Yield House founder Bill Levy.
Dwight made a few calls and shared his vision to start a tourist railroad, which resulted in a handshake deal that led to the opening of the railroad on Aug. 4, 1974. He sold his shares in 1999.
The CSRR last August dedicated its No. 7470 steam locomotive in Dwight’s honor, which came as a total surprise to him.
“I cherish every day, yes I do,” said Dwight, “especially since so many of those who were alive during the war are no longer with us. I intend to stay here for a long time to come.”
He added that he is enjoying his new quarters at the New Hampshire Veterans Home although the COVID-19 restrictions place necessary restrictions on interactions with the outside world. “You’re welcome to call anytime,” he said.
As American Legion Post 95 of North Conway Commander Jim LeFebvre noted this week in an interview, the Greatest Generation deserves the nation’s debt, as do all veterans.
“They put duty above themselves,” said LeFebvre, 67, an Army veteran who lost three friends in 2001, when the Pentagon was struck by American Airlines Flight 77 on 9/11.
In planned remarks at North Conway’s Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday, he said he will tie in the resolve shown by Americans after Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the unity shown by the nation after 9/11.
“The fact that that generation went through the Great Depression and then World War II after the attack of Pearl Harbor and fought Japan and Germany then built American superiority after the war (against the Soviets) is so commendable,” said Lefebvre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.