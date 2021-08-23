CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley dodged a bullet Monday when Tropical Storm Henri, which made landfall Sunday afternoon near Westerly, R.I., and wreaked havoc through Connecticut and Rhode Island, took a wide swing to the west and brought about an inch of rain to our area as of Monday afternoon.
According to Chris Legro, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine: “After Henri made landfall, it turned very sharply and drifted west to the Catskills and moved away from New Hampshire.”
Although southern New Hampshire got 1-1.5 inches, that swing to the west, “really prevented the state from seeing higher rainfalls leading into it,” said Legro, who noted the storm is predicted to continue to move east toward the Gulf of Maine.
Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression (with winds that gust at 38 mph) as it moved across New Hampshire on Monday.
William Hinkle of Eversource said, “We restored approximately 4,000 customers statewide who lost power as a result of Henri. Additional scattered outages remain possible throughout the day, and we continue working to respond to those as quickly as safely possible.”
Matt Leavitt, emergency management director for the town of Conway, and Linda Burns, deputy emergency management director, along with Chief Steve Solomon of the Conway Village Fire Department, said no emergency calls were received due to rain showers Sunday afternoon into Monday. “We had no adverse effects at all, thankfully,” said Leavitt.
Burns said it was a good drill for preparedness. “It was a good practice because people get complacent — when it comes to storms it’s not if, it’s when, so it was good in that regard.”
Burns said the original storm path predictions were concerning. “When the predicted storm track was being watched. Henri was used in the same sentence as Tropical Storm Irene (which hit the White Mountains in August 2011),” she said.
“I notice that the White Mountain National Forest did close down some key areas Sunday into Monday and I would expect they would be reopening those on Tuesday but people will have to check with the Forest Service,” she said.
Areas were closed Sunday by the White Mountain National Forest due to risk of flooding and other hazards from Tropical Storm Henri. According to a spokesperson, they were to remain closed until it is safe to reopen, and staff can conduct any needed damage assessments or repairs.
The following local areas were closed to the public as of Sunday: Zealand Road, closed from Sugarloaf Trailhead prior to crossing the river to the end of Zealand Trailhead; Sawyer River Road; Slippery Brook Road; Lower Falls recreation site; Fourth Iron Campground; and Rocky Gorge recreation site. For more, go to fs.usda.gov.
The U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Odell Falls on the Saco River in Center Conway showed a peak discharge Monday afternoon of 2.7 feet and it was rising given the continued rainfall. Flood stage is 9 feet.
Brian Fitzgerald, outreach coordinator for the Mt. Washington Observatory, said North Conway received about a half-inch of rain from Sunday afternoon to mid-Monday afternoon, but that statement was made before heavier rain started to fall.
The summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington recorded a peak wind gust of 68 mph from the east.
“Here in the valley, we saw a tropical feel with high humidity and lighter winds with a peak gust of just 14 mph from the northeast, spotty showers and downpours, with thick fog and low clouds in many locations,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said the unofficial peak gust in New England was 70 mph in Point Judith, R.I. The highest rain totals were in northern New Jersey, New York/Long Island and Rhode Island. Parts of Brooklyn, N.Y., recorded over 9 inches of rain and significant flooding issues as of Monday morning.
Fitzgerald said a “likely tornado” was confirmed Monday morning near Malborough, Mass.
The approaching severe weather forced the halting of New York City’s We Love NYC: the Homecoming Concert in Central Park Saturday evening.
Clear skies are predicted for today and Wednesday, according to Weather.com.
