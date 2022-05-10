FRYEBURG, Maine — Not only will there be a public hearing about Jockey Cap Thursday but a site visit is planned by as well.
Residents at Fryeburg Town Meeting on June 16 will be asked about a land deal pertaining to Jockey Cap. Town meeting will be held at the Expo Center building at Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
Among the Articles to be discussed is Article 47. "To see if the town will authorize the select board to grant a conservation easement to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap, upon such terms as the select board shall deem appropriate."
On Thursday, the town and the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will host a site visit to Jockey Cap at 4:30 p.m. starting at the trail head to Quinn's Jockey Cap Store.
"USVLT is partnering with the Town of Fryeburg to protect the beloved Jockey Cap property," said USVLT.org. "At only 15.6 acres in size, Jockey Cap is small but mighty: it contains rare pitch pine habitat, popular hiking trails and rock climbing routes, and most notably, a large granite dome that offers sweeping views to the White Mountains."
Last year, voters authorized the selectmen to acquire 100 percent ownership of it. At that time, it was half-owned by a man named Arizona Zipper.
USVLT explains why it seeks the easement on its website.
"Due in part to a problematic ownership structure, the Jockey Cap property has suffered from years of neglect," said USVLT.org. Since the Town is only a 50 percent owner of the property, it has been unable to invest in it or properly manage and protect it."
According to USVLT, Jockey Cap project has three steps:
• Step 1 is for USVLT to fundraise and purchase the 50 percent ownership interest in the property from the private citizen who currently owns it.
• Step 2 is for USVLT to then donate this ownership interest to the Town of Fryeburg so that the Town becomes the sole owner of the land.
• Step 3 is for a conservation easement to be put in place on the property in order to preserve public access for low impact recreation and protect the rare natural features onsite.
"This acquisition and conservation easement project will ensure that the Town can work with USVLT and other partners to give Jockey Cap the love it deserves," said USVLT.org. "Planned future improvement projects include creating a welcoming trailhead with a parking lot, bike parking, and information kiosk, erosion control, many trail projects, and more."
At 6 p.m. there will be a town sponsored public hearing on Article 47 and several other articles pertaining to a new municipal complex. The hearing will be held at the Hastings Community Center.
Apparently not everyone is totally on board with the process by which the town is handling the complex and jockey cap issues. William Harriman questioned it on his Facebook page "Fryeburg water."
"The selectmen should have held this public hearing BEFORE they wrote the warrant articles.Not after.This public hearing isn't going to change how they are worded.What are they really up to?......Lip service?," wrote Harriman.
Town Manager Katie Haley said it's common practice for towns to have public hearings on warrant articles. Sometimes it's even required.
"These two topics don’t statutorily need public hearings but it is an attempt to educate voters in advance of town meeting so that people can make informed decisions when they vote," said Haley. "I do think the Select Board is interested in hearing the concerns/comments as well."
