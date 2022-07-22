MADISON — After reported sightings of UFOs in Madison and Jackson recently the FAA said that cases generally should be referred to the National UFO Reporting Center, which runs an online data base. Unfortunately it hasn't been updated since the end of June.
A reporter learned of the first case through Facebook shortly after the witness, a Madison resident posted pictures and video to his profile. He saw it on June 20 on Route 41 in Madison heading toward Silver Lake at about 8:30 p.m. while he was laying in a hammock.
He asked that his name not be used.
"The object was traveling northeast towards Silver Lake and looked to be coming from Tuftonboro area," said the Madison man. "The only reason it caught my attention is because it was a bright pink. Initially I thought it was a passenger plane that was on fire.
"After a few moments I realized it was definitely not a plane and certainly not a drone. The altitude looked far higher. The speed was faster than what I’ve seen planes and jets traveling around here.
As it approached the area of Silver Lake, a large green light was visible from below that flashed approximately three times with no specific pattern. The total time it was in view was about 2.5 minutes."
On June 22, the Sun sent the man's picture of the UFO to the Federal Aviation Administration to find out how it could be reported. A few hours later the FAA Press office responded with the following statement:
"Please contact the National UFO Reporting Center, which has an online UFO Report Form, hotline number, videos, and other resources. They also maintain a database that might be helpful," said the FAA. "The Federal Aviation Administration documents Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) sightings whenever a pilot reports one to an air traffic control facility. If the facility can corroborate a pilot's report with supporting information such as radar data, the FAA will share the information with the UAP Task Force."
The UAP Task Force is part of the Department of Defense.
The Madison man said he sent his sighting information and picture to the Reporting Center on Wednesday July 20.
On July 1, a Jackson property owner called the Sun and explained that she had seen a UFO on June 30 from her home.
"I was standing with my husband on the deck of our mountain-side home in the White Mountains of northern New Hampshire looking at the sky without a telescope when an extremely bright, white object suddenly appeared in the sky above tree line and moved horizontally. As weather allows, we typically look at the stars (truly little ambient light) and are accustomed to the relative size, height, and movements of airplanes, satellites, comets, and meteor showers.
This object was quite different in shape, size, brightness, and movement. It appeared much lower on the horizon than naturally occurring celestial objects, airplanes, or satellites. It appeared quite suddenly as a bright, white triangular shape with curved edges, rather than a typical sharp point of a triangle. It was much lower in the sky than any moving object I have ever seen. I observed it moving at rapid speed horizontally for 30 seconds without emitting any sound. My husband looked in this northeast direction in time to see the object moving for approximately 10 seconds before it disappeared. The disappearance was quite odd, as it appeared to turn as though making an angular turn before it disappeared below tree line from our vantage point," she said.
The woman from Jackson reported the sighting to the reporting center on July 1. The Sun has been checking the reporting center frequently to see if her case and others have been posted. The reporting center has a state by state break down of reports and some have photos.
Apparently, the reporting center posts the sightings in batches. The last was made on June 22 and a total of 795 sightings were reported. The reporting center asks that witnesses do not report sightings of Starlink satellites which look like a string of lights.
Emails to the reporting center were not returned.
As of June 22, New Hampshire has had 1,113 sightings reported since 2000. The most recent case from Conway was filed in December 2021.
"Two bright lights/objects in the Northern Sky each moving Southward at a high rate of speed, one above the other, separated by a space equal in diameter to one of the objects," said the witness. "There were NO colored or strobe lights."
A Feb. 4, 2021, article in The Bangor Daily News, "Maine is a UFO hotspot, newly declassified docs say" by Troy Bennett, goes over some of reports and statistics from Maine including one in Limestone, Maine, in 1952 that was unearthed by the website The Black Vault, which collects and curates documentation of the subject obtained through Federal Freedom of Information requests.
"In the past 40 years, UFO investigators, the federal government and the Bangor Daily News recorded nearly 1,000 such reports," Bennett wrote. "The latest was last month and recent data show sightings on a steady rise since 2018, with a noticeable spike during the initial pandemic lockdown. Numbers are expected to climb still higher in 2021. One analyst ranks Maine fourth in the nation in UFO visitations."
Bennett goes on to cite the work of "science and technology writer" Kristine Cooke who analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center and found that the top five UFO states for sightings per 100,000 people are Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, Maine and New Mexico respectively.
Tamworth man George Cleveland was among the people to have reported on Facebook seeing a UFO over the valley on the night of March 31, 2020, at about 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland agreed to speak on the record about the UFO. At the time, a North Conway couple also saw the UFO and talked to the Sun about it if the Sun didn't publish their names.
"What I saw looked like something with a triangular shape that was moving in the low eastern horizon from southeast to northeast," said Cleveland. "It seemed to be changing color."
Cleveland tried to determine if the object might have been a satellite from SpaceX's Starlink internet project. While Cleveland couldn't rule out Starlink, the timing and the appearance of the object didn't seem to line up. Starlink Satellites usually look like a string of lights in the sky.
The North Conway couple seem to have seen the same or a similar object as Cleveland.
They said they saw "strange lights" over Cranmore "again" on March 31, 2020 the same night as Cleveland's sighting.
They also saw strange fast moving object in North Conway on Jan. 17, 2020. The woman said the object in January at first appeared to be a triangle of white light. Then there appeared to be three white lights in the corners of the same triangle. The lights changed colors, green, blue and yellow, and then back to white before it disappeared. Then they saw the same thing in March.
Last year, Cleveland said the Bangor Daily News story has motivated him to stay vigilant.
"Well, I'm going to be having my eyes to the sky a lot more," said Cleveland. "I have a nephew and niece that live over in Maine, who are very much into watching the skies. And I sent them a copy of that article. And they're going to be increasing their watchfulness as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.