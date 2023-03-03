BARTLETT — While three names will appear on the ballot for selectman when voters head to the polls on March 14, just two — Tom Dewhurst and Ronald Moore — are actually seeking the three-year term this year.
Col. Ray Hodgkins, who is currently working in Hawaii as a foreign affairs advisor for the Air Force, announced Thursday his withdrawal from the race, but it's too late to get his name off the ballot.
“One cannot predict the future,” Hodgkins wrote. “Last July, I was asked to temporarily return to federal service to work on defense and security issues in the Pacific. I accepted. Thus, I am presently working overseas as a foreign affairs advisor for the Commander, of U.S. Air Forces in the Pacific. I had planned to return to Bartlett by early spring, so I registered to run for the office of selectmen in this election.”
He added: “However, my obligation overseas was unexpectedly extended due to international circumstances (a few balloons) beyond my control. Consequently, I am unable to return home to run for office this year.”
Hodgkins ran for selectman last year but fell to incumbent Gene Chandler, who has held the office for 48 years, 360-226.
“My first opportunity to serve, albeit a longshot, came last year when I ran and lost against incumbent Gene Chandler — 47 years (and counting) a respected veteran of local and state politics,” Hodgkins wrote. “I was not discouraged — thanks to you, I received 226 votes or roughly 40 percent of the total votes. I was extremely grateful for that support; and I was determined to re-engage at the next election.”
He added: “Thanks once again to everyone who encouraged me to run this year. I will return permanently to Bartlett sometime this summer and intend to offer my assistance to our selectmen and woman in their efforts to best support the citizens of Bartlett in the coming year. I want to do my part as much as possible to sustain Bartlett’s small-town philosophy.”
Incumbent August D. “Gus” Vincent chose not to seek a second three-year term as selectman.
Voting will take place Tuesday, March 14 at the Bartlett Town Hall in Intervale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tom Dewhurst
• Tell us a little about yourself (your age and family).
“I am 61 and have lived in Bartlett for most of my life. I live with my two children Katherine and John. My oldest daughter is married and lives in Plymouth, Mass.”
• What do you currently do (or have done) for work?
“I am currently the owner of Dewhurst Outfitters, LLC/White Mountain Firearms in Conway. It is a retail store. I also operate the Dewhurst Law office located in Conway. I have served the communities, and this county as county attorney, town counsel, civil county attorney, water precinct and village district general counsel. I have worked in the fire service, rescue and EMS fields for over 25 years.
• How long have you been a resident of Bartlett?
“Approximately 39-plus years at different times.”
• Explain in your own words what you think the position of selectman entails.
“The selectmen are the managers of the town vested with authority by statute to conduct the town business. They are responsible for the expenditures and revenue and are vested with many powers and duties, and the authority to appoint certain town officers(non-elected) and report same to the townspeople in an annual report. They also provide and oversee budgets which are submitted to the Town for voting and approval by the body politic.”
• Why are you running? What issues are important to you?
“I would like to serve the town in this important role to keep taxes low and sustain and improve town services to the people. I have a wealth of experience and knowledge in municipal government having, advised and served municipalities for over 35 years. I believe that the position of selectman should be an open ear to the townspeople, the town departments, and employees, and a problem solver and active board member to bring good leadership to the town.
Ron Munro
My name is Ron Munro and I am running for the open seat on the Bartlett board of selectmen. I'm 64 years young. I am married to my best friend and hero Kelly who is a breast cancer survivor.
I am a registered Independent, which the state decided to call "undecided.” For the record, I am very decided. I believe that all political parties can have some good ideas. I believe that honesty is the best policy. And that you must earn respect from your piers. Respect is not just given.
My wife and I until recently were the owners of Midas of North Conway. We sold it in February of 2023. We were dedicated to building a business where everyone could come and know that they would be treated honestly and with respect. I think we accomplished that and we are very thankful for all the customers that came to us and supported us. We were also very lucky to have a crew that worked for us that wanted the same thing.
We bought our house in Bartlett in 2008 and moved here full-time in 2014. As kids, we came here many times to vacation and enjoy all the valley had to offer. We love living in Bartlett. It's a quiet little town close to everything but far enough away from everything.
I believe the position of a Bartlett selectman is to watch out for the people of Bartlett. To be a good servant of the town and help the town to grow in a positive, safe and fiscally responsible future. To listen to the wants and needs of the residents of our beautiful town. To distribute their hard-earned tax monies in a way that benefits them now and in the future.
I am running for selectman because I want to dedicate my time to giving back to a town that has given my wife and me so much. I want to be a part of making sure the future of this town has safe and secure neighborhoods where families feel safe. And to support all our town department in keeping our town so great to live in. I want the best education for our children and resources for our seniors. And I want to keep our taxes affordable for all.
I respectfully ask for your vote on March 14. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.