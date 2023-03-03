BARTLETT — While three names will appear on the ballot for selectman when voters head to the polls on March 14, just two — Tom Dewhurst and Ronald Moore — are actually seeking the three-year term this year.

Col. Ray Hodgkins, who is currently working in Hawaii as a foreign affairs advisor for the Air Force, announced Thursday his withdrawal from the race, but it's too late to get his name off the ballot.

