CONCORD — Two Carroll County residents — James Lewkowicz of Jackson and Dana Taylor of Moultonborough — had their names pulled in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord on Friday morning.
Forty people have been offered permits to hunt moose in the Granite State Oct. 15-23. Along with Lewkowicz and Taylor, three Coos County residents — Sean Brungot and Michael Sequin, both of Berlin, and Scott Haynes of Pittsburg were also tapped for the hunt.
Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2022 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html. Results of the lottery were announced earlier this morning on WNTK (99.7 FM).
Seventy alternates were also selected for this year’s hunt, including Sandra Vizard of Albany, who is alternate No. 24, and John Clattenburg of Moultonborough, who is alternate No. 17.
Sitting in the best position on the alternate sidelines are Mark Farrell of Cannan and James Fessler of Pentwater, Mich., who were both drawn in the No. 1 alternate position. Farrell would take the spot of a resident if they withdraw while Fessler is in line to replace a non-resident if one withdraws.
Seven of the 40 lottery winners are non-residents with two each from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and one from Florida, Georgia and New York.
According to a release by Fish and Game, winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants.
“In addition, 1,196 people submitted an application for a bonus point only but were not included in the lottery,” the release states. “The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.”
“Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2022 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days. Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 WMUs in which they can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a sub permittee.”
Last year, according to Fish and Game, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73 percent.
The 2021 lottery was not open for community attendance for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in the Granite State for more than 20 years. The state's first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country for what was then just a three-day hunt. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. In 1992, the number of permits rose to 190 and the following year to 317 permits. By 1994, the number had increased to 405 and topped out at a record 495 in 1995.
The herd stood at 5,000 in 1994. In 2017, according to the National Wildlife Foundation, "The New Hampshire moose population has plummeted by more than 40 percent in the last decade from over 7,500 moose to just 4,000 today.”
According to foundation biologists, some of the decline is due to "increasing parasite loads influenced by shorter winters caused by climate change."
The state’s current moose population, according to Fish and Game biologists, is estimated at about 3,000 animals.
The state’s moose population is being observed by drones and 140 cameras in the woods over the next few years to help determine their population numbers and better understand their health, which is being stressed by climate.
The study approved in late May will work to corroborate observation numbers voluntarily collected each fall by deer hunters to get a more verified picture of the situation using unmanned, infrared technology.
It is part of a $312,404 contract with the University of New Hampshire and the state Fish and Game Department.
The availability of moose hunting permits is made possible by careful monitoring of moose populations. The resulting annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on their physical condition and productivity and provides a unique recreational opportunity. Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire at tinyurl.com/y9q7mntc.
Paula Tracy of InDepthNH contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.